What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Springfield Properties is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£158m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Springfield Properties.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Springfield Properties?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Springfield Properties does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Springfield Properties' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Springfield Properties. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Springfield Properties' case, its Top Key Executive, Alexander Adam, is the largest shareholder, holding 37% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10.0% and 6.3% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Innes Smith directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Springfield Properties

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Springfield Properties Plc. It has a market capitalization of just UK£158m, and insiders have UK£76m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 13% stake in Springfield Properties. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

