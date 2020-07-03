What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) Shares?

Every investor in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of CA$169m, Else Nutrition Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Else Nutrition Holdings.

View our latest analysis for Else Nutrition Holdings

TSXV:BABY Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Else Nutrition Holdings?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Else Nutrition Holdings's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSXV:BABY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Else Nutrition Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Hamutal Yitzhak with 19% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Uriel Kesler is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.