What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$1.7b, Dundee Precious Metals is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Dundee Precious Metals.

Check out our latest analysis for Dundee Precious Metals

TSX:DPM Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dundee Precious Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Dundee Precious Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dundee Precious Metals's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:DPM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Dundee Precious Metals shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is GMT Capital Corp., with ownership of 11%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.