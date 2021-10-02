What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

AEA-Bridges Impact is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$490m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AEA-Bridges Impact.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEA-Bridges Impact?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AEA-Bridges Impact. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AEA-Bridges Impact's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. AEA-Bridges Impact is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Aea-Bridges Impact Sponsor Llc, with ownership of 20%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. John Garcia, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of AEA-Bridges Impact

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$25m worth of stock in the US$490m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over AEA-Bridges Impact. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AEA-Bridges Impact better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AEA-Bridges Impact (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

