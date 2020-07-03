What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$517m, Adecoagro is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Adecoagro.

View our latest analysis for Adecoagro

NYSE:AGRO Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adecoagro?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Adecoagro already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adecoagro's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:AGRO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 22% of Adecoagro shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Qatar Holding LLC with 14% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, PGGM and Route One Investment Company, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 57% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.