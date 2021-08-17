What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

R1 RCM has a market capitalization of US$5.6b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about R1 RCM.

See our latest analysis for R1 RCM

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About R1 RCM?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in R1 RCM. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at R1 RCM's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in R1 RCM. The company's largest shareholder is TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P., with ownership of 50%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Joseph Flanagan is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of R1 RCM

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in R1 RCM Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$69m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 11% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 50%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for R1 RCM you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. NGL Energy Partners The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) CEO H. Michael Krimbill acquired a total of 150000 share

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. With that investment philosophy in mind, Wood has recently been buying stock in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), taking advantage of the fact that share prices have fallen 19% and 21%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. In 2009, Bitcoin debuted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, replacing financial institutions with blockchain software.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • 10 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap hemp stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying. As the lawmakers in the United States grapple with the implications of legalizing marijuana at a federal level, the hemp […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • These 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Look Attractive, Say Analysts

    The North American cannabis markets have been making since 2018, when Canada enacted full legalization of the plant and its derivatives at the national level. Since then, the Canadian cannabis sector has boomed. Conditions are different, but still bullish, south of the border, where the US remains a patchwork of legal regimes. US Federal law still lists cannabis as a controlled substance, subject to drug enforcement by police agencies. At the same time, 18 US states have enacted full legalizatio

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.