What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Preformed Line Products is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$305m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Preformed Line Products.

See our latest analysis for Preformed Line Products

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Preformed Line Products?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Preformed Line Products. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Preformed Line Products' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Preformed Line Products. Barbara P Ruhlman Revocable Trust is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 6.9% of the stock. In addition, we found that Robert Ruhlman, the CEO has 4.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Preformed Line Products

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Preformed Line Products Company. Insiders have a US$35m stake in this US$305m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Preformed Line Products. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 29%, of the Preformed Line Products stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Preformed Line Products better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Chegg plummets 37% as CEO says 'people are shifting their priorities toward earning over learning' and inflation is putting pressure on guidance

    "With higher wages and increased cost of living, more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning," Chegg's CEO said.

  • Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

    A state-media report said a person surnamed Ma was being probed in Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. The company's share price promptly slid 9.4%.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Surges 19.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Novavax (NVAX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.