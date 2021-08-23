What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of CA$2.9b, NovaGold Resources is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NovaGold Resources.

See our latest analysis for NovaGold Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NovaGold Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

NovaGold Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NovaGold Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.7% of NovaGold Resources. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Electrum Strategic Holdings, L.L.C. is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Gregory Lang is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of NovaGold Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in NovaGold Resources Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$39m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 19% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 27%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - NovaGold Resources has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a gold investment? Here are three options that might fit the bill, but they aren't miners.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine Wins Landmark U.S. Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE was granted a full approval by U.S. regulators, a milestone expected to help bolster the immunization drive amid a renewed surge in infections.The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Monday that it had cleared the shot for the prevention of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in people 16 and older. It will be marketed under the name Comirnaty. The approval is the first for a Covid vaccine in the U.S.

  • 'Was it worth it?': Pain and anger inside Pentagon after Afghanistan crumbles

    On the second floor of the Pentagon, a small map marks the path that a hijacked American Airlines plane took before hitting the military headquarters on Sept. 11 2001, an attack that propelled the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan. A few corridors over hangs a full wall-sized poster of a 2009 Time magazine cover, with the words "How not to lose in Afghanistan" and an image of a U.S. soldier smoking a cigarette somewhere in the country. The building near Washington that houses offices for more than 20,000 service members and civilian defense employees, is littered with reminders of 20 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, America's longest war.

  • Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery

    The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt its most visible blow yet as Federal Reserve officials abruptly cancelled their premier in-person conference, raising questions about their insistence the economy faces limited risk from the Delta strain and plans to dial back crisis-era support. The setback, announced late Friday, with the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium now virtual for the second straight year, is the latest in a series of small but accumulating signs the new surge is having more of an impact than Fed officials anticipated. Chair Jerome Powell was already scheduled to deliver his keynote speech on Friday by webcast.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With IAM

    More than 5000 customer service employees at Southwest Airlines (LUV) stand to benefit if the tentative deal comes to fruition.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • New IRS Update To Child Tax Credit Portal

    The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature on their online portal for families receiving child tax credit payments. We're Asking: Are You Actually Spending Your Child Tax Credit Payment?...

  • 6 Funds to Maximize Your Income While You're Retired

    Which funds work best during retirement, when you are drawing on your saving accounts for income? Here are six recommended by several financial advisors.