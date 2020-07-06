What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Castle Biosciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$739m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Castle Biosciences.

Check out our latest analysis for Castle Biosciences

NasdaqGM:CSTL Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Castle Biosciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Castle Biosciences already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Castle Biosciences's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:CSTL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Castle Biosciences. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Derek Maetzold with 9.3% of shares outstanding. Mountain Group Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 8.4% of common stock, and HealthQuest Capital holds about 7.5% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.