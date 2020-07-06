What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Diebold Nixdorf is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$471m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Diebold Nixdorf.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diebold Nixdorf?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Diebold Nixdorf. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Diebold Nixdorf's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Diebold Nixdorf. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and GAMCO Investors, Inc. holds about 7.7% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.