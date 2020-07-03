What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Shares?

Every investor in AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

AMP has a market capitalization of AU$6.2b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AMP.

ASX:AMP Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AMP?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AMP. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AMP, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:AMP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AMP. The company's largest shareholder is Harris Associates L.P., with ownership of 7.5%. With 6.5% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Orbis Investment Management Limited and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AMP