What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (ASX:AVH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

AVITA Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$940m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AVITA Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AVITA Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that AVITA Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AVITA Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 9.3% of AVITA Therapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is BNY Mellon Asset Management, with ownership of 28%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.3% and 7.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Michael Perry directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.