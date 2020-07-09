What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Hotel Property Investments is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$450m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Hotel Property Investments.

ASX:HPI Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hotel Property Investments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Hotel Property Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hotel Property Investments's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:HPI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hotel Property Investments. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.7% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.