What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Rubicon Water Limited's (ASX:RWL) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Rubicon Water is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$224m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Rubicon Water.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rubicon Water?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Rubicon Water does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Rubicon Water, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rubicon Water. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Rubicon Water's case, its Senior Key Executive, David Aughton, is the largest shareholder, holding 12% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Gordon Dickinson and Northern Connection Holdings Pty Ltd, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%. In addition, we found that Bruce Rodgerson, the CEO has 7.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Rubicon Water

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Rubicon Water Limited. Insiders have a AU$89m stake in this AU$224m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Rubicon Water. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the Rubicon Water stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Rubicon Water better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Rubicon Water (including 2 which can't be ignored).

