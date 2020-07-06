What Type Of Shareholders Make Up SEGRO Plc's (LON:SGRO) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SEGRO is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of UK£11b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SEGRO.

View our latest analysis for SEGRO

LSE:SGRO Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SEGRO?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SEGRO does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SEGRO's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:SGRO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in SEGRO. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.2% of shares outstanding. With 5.5% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.