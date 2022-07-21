What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Woodward, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WWD) Share Registry?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$5.8b, Woodward is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Woodward.

View our latest analysis for Woodward

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Woodward?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Woodward does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Woodward's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Woodward is not owned by hedge funds. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. With 9.5% and 9.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Woodward

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Woodward, Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$47m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Woodward. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Woodward better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Woodward that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) have unfortunately lost 79% over the last five years

    It is a pleasure to report that the Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA ) is up 41% in the last quarter. But will that...

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market

    Accelerating inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to come have led the estimated probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to skyrocket recently. Here are a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are on my radar in the current bear market that other income investors should consider buying for themselves. Data centers are a focal point in the modern economy that store and compute data.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • AT&T cuts free cash flow forecast as it chases customer growth

    Shares in the telecom company, which has been striving to better compete with rivals Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US, fell 2.6% to $19.25 before the bell. AT&T raised prices on some of its older plans in June and later warned that it could increase them again as red-hot inflation drives up costs of labor, supplies and transportation. PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore, however, said inflation will drive users to consider signing up for cheaper services.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has piled nearly $10 billion into Occidental Petroleum this year - and built 75% of its stake in only 11 days

    Buffett's conglomerate has purchased nearly 20% of the oil-and-gas company over the course of 29 trading days this year.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Announces Payment Plan to Limit Password Sharing

    Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.