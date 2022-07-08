What Type of Tory Will Take Over From Boris Johnson?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kitty Donaldson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • John Major
    John Major
    Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1943)
  • Sajid Javid
    British politician (born 1969)
  • Iain Duncan Smith
    British politician
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom (born 1980)
  • David Cameron
    David Cameron
    Prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1966)

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

When the Conservative Party changes leader, it often goes for a radical switch. As Margaret Thatcher’s “iron lady” sheen faded, the Tories turned to John Major, dubbed the “gray man” for his uninspiring leadership style. After self-proclaimed “quiet man” Iain Duncan Smith, slick PR professional David Cameron got the nod.

In 2019 straight-laced vicar’s daughter Theresa May — mocked for admitting that in her youth she sinned by running through a farmer’s wheat field — was succeeded by the chaotic but charming Boris Johnson.

Conservative MPs are now likely to have a range of options: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is seen as steadfast; former Health Secretary Sajid Javid talks up his principles. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was the first big-hitter to join the race, launching his bid on Friday.

Race to Succeed Boris Johnson Kicks Off as Sunak Makes His Move

Arch-Johnson loyalist Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is a good communicator, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a Brexiter and free-market acolyte of Thatcher, polls well with Conservative members — the electorate that will crown the eventual winner.

Outside the cabinet, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat and Jeremy Hunt all have ambitions. Mordaunt is a Navy reservist whose barrack-room humor appeals to a certain type of Tory — though her support for trans rights, seen as a cultural dividing line, might negate some of that. Tugendhat — who launched his bid on Friday — has built up a financial war chest and some heavyweight support, according to one of his backers, although a lack of ministerial experience may count against him.

The contest won’t officially start until party grandees announce a timetable on Monday, but Attorney-General Suella Braverman has also shown her hand, as a committed Brexiter who pledged on Thursday to stay true to Johnson’s 2019 Conservative manifesto. Serial rebel Tory MP Steve Baker, another key Brexit-backer, is “seriously thinking whether I should do it.”

Who Could Succeed Boris Johnson? Runners and Riders

Neither is likely to win and are likely boosting their profiles. The real interest will be in which of the cabinet big beasts choose to bare their teeth.

​Wallace has made a virtue of his loyalty and kept a low public profile. He was physically at Johnson’s side as Conservatives voted on his leadership last month. On Wednesday, Wallace was far away from the so-called cabinet “delegation of doom” that filed in to tell Johnson his time was up.

His solid management of the UK’s Ukraine policy won him admirers at home and in the US. That should help with an increasingly right-wing parliamentary caucus.

Brexit fever may have ebbed, but Truss’s decision to unilaterally override the Northern Ireland protocol will have done her no harm. Party members do love a bit of Brussels-baiting. Truss isn’t subtle — channeling classic Thatcher and calling for more defense spending is Tory red meat. Still, she got tough on Russian oligarchs over Ukraine and secured the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran. Critics say she’s vain, traveling with an official photographer and pointing to her frequent posting on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

Rishi Sunak’s expensive suits and flash accessories may position him as out of touch in a time of double-digit inflation. He shone during Covid, when his largesse kept families and businesses afloat, but recent tax rises may count against him in a party that hates them. Long-regarded as a favorite to replace Johnson, Sunak’s profile took a hit from “Partygate,” when he was fined for breaking the law. Questions linger over his wife’s tax affairs and his residency status.

So if Sunak isn’t the safest pair of hands, how about Sajid Javid, a former banker and son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver? Javid was let down by a badly run campaign when he last ran for leader of the party. (He also had to run again Johnson.) Nevertheless, he jokes that people should hold on to old “Saj For Leader” badges.

His supporters say Javid is consistently the senior Tory with best approval ratings among the public. His name recognition pre-dates Sunak’s rise. Even so, he was a key player in Johnson’s downfall, and in Conservative circles there is a truism: anyone who wields the knife never wears the crown. However, this may not hold Javid back because he successfully judged the party’s mood by quitting at the right time. His resignation letter put integrity at its heart and his House of Commons statement was quietly devastating, even if he fluffed some of the strongest lines. His distance from Johnson could work in his favor.

New Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has a battle to prove he’s trustworthy. He briefly kept Johnson afloat by taking the Treasury job, before joining a delegation of ministers calling on his new boss to quit.

The immaculately groomed former businessman shone as vaccines minister and has an interesting backstory. He was born in Iraq, moved to the UK as a refugee in the 1970s and founded the polling company YouGov. He’s a Tory success story. But he would be dogged by questions on whether he can deliver the tax cuts nearly every Tory is crying out for.

How UK’s Tories Will Elect Leader to Replace Johnson

The first phase of the contest takes place in Parliament, where Conservative MPs will whittle down the field to a final two by July 21. They will then go forward into the second phase: a head-to-head scramble for votes among party members.

In 2019, then-party Chairman Brandon Lewis put membership at 180,000. Much has happened since then. Within six to eight weeks, those who stuck by the Tories during Johnson’s tumultuous premiership will have the chance to choose the UK’s next leader — again.

(Updates with Rishi Sunak entering the contest.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter insists it is removing a million spam accounts each day, as Elon Musk deal goes even more sour

    Twitter is blocking more than a million spam accounts each day, it has said as Elon Musk’s attempt to take over the company becomes more bitter. Elon Musk has repeatedly criticised the company for not doing enough on those automated accounts. Twitter executives tried to give some of that information in a briefing that revealed new numbers and processes intended to stop the bots’ spread.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre to Fox's Peter Doocy: 'I'm Done Here'

    The White House press secretary clearly had enough of Doocy pressing her about protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a D.C. restaurant.

  • Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.

  • Trump mulling waiver of executive privilege claim for Bannon: report

    Former President Trump is considering waiving his claims of executive privilege to allow his former top adviser, Stephen Bannon, to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, The Washington Post reported Friday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, the paper reported that Trump may send Bannon a letter stating…

  • China Tries to Tamp Down Nationalist Fervor Over Abe Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Leading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked controversy by urging to Japan to bolster its military.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Company BenefitBiden Lauds CIA for Punching ‘Gigantic Hole’ in P

  • UK's Boris Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence

    Britain's Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are changing the location of a planned wedding party, an ally of the prime minister said on Friday, denying allegations that he was staying on in a caretaker role because of it. The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that Johnson, who has said he will resign, wanted to stay on for a few months in part because he planned to throw a party at his official Chequers country residence later this month to celebrate his marriage. An ally of the prime minister said on condition of anonymity that "it's utterly ridiculous to suggest" the party plan was a reason for Johnson to stay on in a caretaker role.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis hits back at potential 2024 foe Gov. Gavin Newsom for running ads encouraging Floridians to move to California: 'They are hemorrhaging population'

    Newsom ran an ad in Florida imploring residents to move to California. DeSantis said Florida's record was better than California's.

  • Upton on Trump officials speaking out about Jan. 6: ‘Where were they a year and a half ago?’

    Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, said Thursday that other GOP members now speaking out about Trump’s actions that day “should’ve helped us” at the time. “What disappoints me the most is here we are a year and a…

  • Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally killed

    A Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump's plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation's deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home. Investigators were trying Thursday to develop a timeline that led to Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, being fatally wounded in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby, Oklahoma. Police dispatched on a call about a reported death about 8 a.m. Wednesday went to the Smith home and found Gamble Smith dead and her husband wounded.

  • Retired three-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden

    The retired officer, Gary Volesky, responded to a tweet Jill Biden sent about abortion. "Glad to see you finally know what a woman is," he wrote.

  • Largest number of ‘Kadyrovites’ killed in Severodonetsk, says local governor

    Many of the so-called "Kadyrovites", elite soldiers of Rosgvardiya died in the battle for Severodonetsk, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday told Popular Politics YouTube channel on July 7.

  • 'Big Short' investor takes a jab at Elon Musk's views on declining birth rates: 'that doesn't mean bosses should sleep with subordinates to try to remedy the situation'

    Michael Burry appeared to diss Elon Musk after it was revealed the billionaire had quietly fathered a set of twins with a Neuralink executive.

  • Texas woman given traffic ticket says unborn child counts as second passenger

    Brandy Bottone, who is 34 weeks pregnant, pulled over by police for driving in high-occupancy vehicle lane for two or more people

  • Putin threatens Ukraine to agree to terms, or else the worst is yet to come

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

  • Zelenskyy outlined conditions for the cessation of hostilities by years end

    ROMAN PETRENKO - Friday, 8 July 2022, 13:41 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that, under certain conditions, military action with Russia may end by the end of 2022. These include unity among Ukrainians, powerful weapons and luck.

  • Scott Perry says why he won't testify before the January 6 Committee in WGAL interview

    Perry told WGAL the notion that he sought a pardon is a "baseless, soulless lie".

  • Putin World’s Lovefest With ‘Beaut’ Trump Gets Cringier Than Ever

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussia is starting to feel the sting of Western sanctions, with state media shows featuring multiple experts who talk of “rebuilding” or “re-starting” the country’s economy. They urge everyday Russians not to delude themselves into thinking that pre-war life would return to normal for years or decades to come. The only bright spot on the Kremlin propagandists’ horizon is the potential return of Donald J. Trump.Following years of doubt and fears that Trump would face c

  • California Throws 70,000 Truckers in Gig-Work Legal Limbo, Risking Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- About 70,000 truck owner-operators who form the bedrock of California’s transport industry are in limbo as state-level labor rules start applying to them, creating another choke point in stressed US supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapWorking From Hom

  • U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax. A Treasury spokesperson said that since Hungary lowered its corporate tax rate to 9% - less than half the 21% U.S. rate - the tax treaty unilaterally benefits Hungary.

  • Ex-Ukrainian FM comments on Russia's Lavrov appearance at G20 summit

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the G20 foreign ministers' summit in Bali, Indonesia, to assess the reaction of the countries to his presence, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko told Radio NV on July 8.