Types of Pasta Every Carb-Loving, Comfort Food-Craving Noodlehead Should Know

Associated Press

Bowls of rice noodles were a perfect example; the springy noodles come topped with a combination of savory seared meat and fresh raw ingredients. For our take from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we liked the rich, meaty flavor of sirloin tips. After pounding the meat ½ inch thick to speed even cooking, we soaked the beef in a gingery marinade with fish sauce and a bit of brown sugar, which helps brown the meat, A topping of mint, cilantro and peanuts provided crunchy, fresh contrast.