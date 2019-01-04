Types of Savings Accounts and How to Choose

Banking institutions are competing hard to earn your business, and they'll offer a wide variety of products to get you in the door. From checking accounts and certificates of deposit to various types of savings vehicles, you'll find a broad array of options from which to choose.

Even if your goal is to find a savings account to help you put aside money for a rainy day, you'll have to pick from several different choices. Below, we'll look more closely at the various types of savings accounts and how you can decide which one is best for your needs.

The various types of savings accounts

Banks often refer to different types of savings vehicles with proprietary account names that makes them harder to compare. In simplest terms, however, savings accounts typically break down into about half a dozen different categories.

Regular savings accounts are the base level offering that nearly every bank will have. These accounts are usually the easiest to open, because they come with the fewest restrictions. Regular savings accounts typically have either no minimum balance requirement at all or have very low minimums that make it easy for just about any customers to meet them. The drawback of regular savings accounts is that they often pay relatively low amounts of interest, making them less beneficial for savers looking to generate income from their account balances.

High-interest savings accounts offer an alternative for those who are looking to maximize the amount of investment income they earn. As their name suggests, interest rates on high-interest savings accounts tend to be higher than what regular savings accounts pay. That comes with a catch, though, as most banks will require you to keep a larger minimum balance in the account in order to qualify for the higher rate. In addition, banks often impose fees if your balance falls below the stated minimum, and the amount of the fee can be large enough that it actually outweighs the favorable impact of the higher interest rate.

Jumbo accounts are savings accounts that are specifically designed for those with extremely large bank balances. Different banks define the threshold for jumbo accounts differently, but $100,000 is a common minimum amount to qualify for jumbo account status. The reward for these high-value customers is an interest rate that typically exceeds even what high-interest savings accounts pay.

Money market accounts aren't really savings accounts, but they fill a similar purpose and so they often get talked about in the same category as savings accounts. Money market accounts are hybrids between checking and savings accounts, featuring higher interest rates than most checking accounts pay but also allowing a limited amount of check-writing activity from the account. At some banks, it's hard to distinguish between savings and money market accounts, and if you don't intend to take advantage of the check-writing capability that money market accounts offer, then you can simply compare them on the basis of which one pays higher interest rates or has the more attractive minimum balance requirements.

Finally, you'll often see references to online savings accounts as if they were a special type of account. Online savings accounts refer to savings accounts that online-only banking institutions offer as part of their product lineups. You can find online savings accounts in any of the categories above, with various internet-based financial institutions giving customers access to regular savings, high-interest savings, jumbo, and money market accounts. All of these accounts include the online features that so many customers value right now.