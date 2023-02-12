All types of theft see dramatic rise, despite police pledge to curb crime

crime scene tape

Every kind of theft is on the increase, a new analysis has found, despite pledges to tackle burglary and car crime.

Across all crimes, there were a total of 4.1 million notifiable offences in the first nine months of 2022 – up from 3.7 million during the same period the year before.

That is an increase of 12 per cent in one year, and the highest figure since at least 2014.

The analysis by the House of Commons Library shows that all kinds of theft increased last year.

Car theft soared by 30 per cent to nearly 100,000 – the highest number over the first three quarters of any year since 2014.

There were also increases in pickpocketing, burglary and muggings over the past year, although these did not exceed pre-Covid levels.

The new figures come after Rishi Sunak pledged to force the police to concentrate on community policing rather than so-called “woke” concerns.

The new analysis found there were also large increases in arson, violent crime and rape – taking the number of offences to their highest level for eight years.

And, within the last year, the number of theft offences increased.

The Liberal Democrats said the figures showed the Conservatives were allowing criminals to “run riot”, and called for a return to community policing, with officers visible on the streets.

Alistair Carmichael, a home affairs spokesman, said: “This Conservative Government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to tackling crime, which is spiralling under their watch.

“Too focused on their party’s own scandals, the Conservatives are letting down victims by allowing criminals to run riot across the country.

“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where local people are supported by their police team who have the time to focus on preventing crime.”

The House of Commons Library was commissioned by the Lib Dems to compare crime statistics between the period January to September 2022 with the same nine months the previous year.

Overall, the number of crimes rose from 3,742,541 to 4,714,205. The figures do not include fraud offences, which have also increased.

All types of criminal theft reported a dramatic rise in the past year, the analysis showed.

The biggest increase was theft from the person, which includes pickpocketing. It increased by 59 per cent, from 47,645 instances in the previous time period to 75,906. However, this merely bounced back to the levels seen before the Covid pandemic.

However, motor vehicle theft rose by 30 per cent to 97,225, and outstrips any January to September figure as far back as 2014.

The figures show that numbers of arsons, violent crimes, rape and stalking offences, and offences relating to the possession of weapons are also at their highest level since 2014.

In the past year, violence with injury has gone up by 13 per cent to 437,141, and violence without injury has risen by 11 per cent to 627,740.

There was a 27 per cent increase in arson to 22,842 cases, while rape increased 8 per cent to 52,744.

Domestic burglary rose 6 per cent to 142,430, but this did not exceed levels seen before the Covid pandemic.

Robbery of personal property, otherwise known as mugging, increased by 18 per cent, although this also brought it into line with pre-Covid levels.

When he stood to be Prime Minister in October, Mr Sunak said he wanted to end the focus on “woke” policing and encourage a back to basics approach pioneered by Greater Manchester Police.

It follows criticism of cops in Lincolnshire who danced the Macarena at a Pride event and, previously, of officers who took the knee in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations while they were policing the event.

Government sources told The Telegraph: “We want to get officers on to the front line doing what they are supposed to do, which is preventing and solving crime.

“The chief constable of Greater Manchester has done a great job on that. We want to see what Greater Manchester have done replicated across other forces.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Crime Survey is the best measure of overall crime and theft. It shows total crime in the year to September 2022 decreased by 10 per cent compared with the pre-pandemic year to March 2020, and theft decreased by 20 per cent.

“As the Office for National Statistics make clear in their publication, the rises in police-recorded crime between 2021 and 2022 are influenced by both the easing of Covid restrictions and changes to reporting and recording by the police.”