Typewriters make comeback during pandemic

Associated Press

Germany's government refused to back calls Friday for a swift and sharp lockdown to curb the country's worsening coronavirus situation, which saw daily confirmed cases hit a new peak and is putting hospitals under severe strain. Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be sharply reduced, warning that “the situation is dramatically serious, more serious than it's been at any point in the pandemic.” A spokesman for outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel likewise refused to be drawn on whether she favored triggering the so-called emergency brake measures last used in April.