Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Vaccine Type ; Route of administration, and Geography.

The Typhoid fever vaccines market was valued at US$ million 262. 81 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 525. 32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9. 3% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Vaccine Type ; Route of administration, and Geography."
The growth of the Typhoid fever vaccines market is mainly attributed to factors such as Growing Number of Patients Suffering with Typhoid and Organizations Supporting Typhoid Immunizations. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk of side-effects associated with typhoid fever vaccinesduring the forecast period.

Typhoid is known to be the most common fever in rural and underdeveloped economies.According to the recent estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), typhoid is an endemic fever in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and the Caribbean.

The WHO also states that 80% of the typhoid fever cases arise from India, Bangladesh, China, Laos, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. As per the recent study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 494 per 100,000 children of age group 5-15 years suffered from typhoid in 2017.

Various manufacturers and non-government organizations across the world are focused on creating awareness and promoting studies related to the development of new, potent, and innovative vaccines to combat typhoid in patients worldwide.This has led to the development and approvals of a significant number of candidates by the regulatory forces in recent years, which is expected to promote the growth of the typhoid fever vaccine market .

The governments of various countries have also come up with strategies and policies to favor the vaccination and immunization campaigns for typhoid fever in their respective countries.

Based on Typhoid fever vaccines Type, the market is segmented into the Typhoid fever vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others.In 2019, the capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment accounted for the highest share of the market .

Growth of this segment is attributed to the effectiveness associated with in preventing infections and increasing patient pool across the globe. The same segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Typhoid fever vaccines market during the forecast period.

Based on route of administrationthe typhoid fever vaccines market is segmented into oral and injections. The injectable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the oral segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world.This challenge will be frighteningespecially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of medical supplies and other goods, resulting in a considerable price increase.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF warned an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world.This is due to disruptions in the delivery and uptake of immunization services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, UNICEF procured an estimated 2.43 billion doses of vaccines to around 100 countries to reach around 45% of the world’s children below the 5-year-old age group.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA),UNICEF,All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Health Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.
