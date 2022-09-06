Typhoon batters South Korea
The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region on Tuesday, dumping almost a meter (3 feet) of rain, damaging roads and power lines. (September 6)
The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroying roads and felling power lines, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity before weakening at sea. Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and hit the mainland near the port city of Busan before blowing into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Hinnamnor’s winds have weakened to 115 kilometers (71 miles) per hour and the typhoon was expected to be downgraded to a tropical cyclone by night as it moves northeast between Russia and the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, South Korea’s weather agency said.
Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who said he would stay at his office overnight to monitor the typhoon, urged maximum effort to prevent casualties during an emergency response meeting on Monday. Officials say Hinnamnor could bring more powerful winds than 2003 Typhoon Maemi, which left 117 people dead and was the strongest storm to make landfall in the country since the start of record keeping in 1904.
Thousands of people were forced Tuesday to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power
Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 2 game on Saturday, September 10
LSU football made a fiery entrance into the Superdome and then Brian Kelly's debut against Florida State went up in smoke.
The aircraft arrived in Europe with pristine timing, as multiple nations were itching to refresh their fleets by the end of the decade.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan breached the country's largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from gathering flood water, a minister said. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the increased pressure posed a threat to surrounding areas in southern Sindh province, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said.
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland and Finland joined Germany in offering credit facilities to energy companies as the worsening supply crunch and surging prices threaten to create financial havoc in Europe.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigan
LSU football lost in dramatic fashion to Florida State to open the season. Here are the final grades for Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
For the second night in a row, demonstrators have gathered to share their anger and grief over the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Though Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl are forecast to meander in the open Atlantic, Earl is expected to become the season’s first major hurricane late in the week. Additionally, a third tropical wave has emerged off the west coast of Africa. Tropical Storm Earl has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, ...
Don’t look but with one tennis legend exiting the sport, another may be making his ascent to the top.
Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co., died at 83.
STORY: Nearly 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, with dozens critically wounded, according to Chinese state media.Rescuers are also working on retrieving over 200 people stranded in the quake zone, restoring telecommunications services and power and water utilities, as well as delivering food supply to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 temblor, state media reported.The powerful earthquake struck Sichuan after midday on Monday, with the epicentre deep in the province's mountainous interior in the west. The quake was felt as far away as the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou, hundreds of kilometres away.Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.Monday's quake was Sichuan's biggest since August 2017, when one of magnitude 7.0 hit the Aba prefecture north of Luding.In recent decades, the most devastating earthquake in Sichuan - and China - was in 2008, when a magnitude 8.0 temblor centred in Wenchuan killed nearly 70,000 people.
In an exclusive interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted of more counteroffensives as his country tries to turn the tide of war against Russia. "It's a very difficult war," Zelenskyy told Muir from the presidential office in Kyiv. You can watch more of David Muir's full interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ABC's "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight."
"Operation Flagrant Foul" tells story of the 2007 gambling scandal involving former NBA referee Tim Donaghy that threatened the league's integrity.
Hinnamnor made landfall in South Korea on Sept. 5, carrying with it risks of life-threatening flooding and destructive wind gusts.
A small plane crashed into an orchard Sunday morning in the area of Christensen and Twin Cities roads near Galt.
OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:10 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has sent an indictment to the court against Colonel-General Aleksandr Chaiko, the Commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation; Major General Esedulla Abachev, the Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR [so-called Luhansk People's Republic] has been notified of suspicion, too.
In an Instagram post Sunday Meri Brown teased there's lots more to discover about the Sister Wives family