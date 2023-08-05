Typhoon Doksuri: Alarming pictures show floods in China, Philippines

1
BBC
·2 min read
Firefighters use a stretcher to transfer an elderly man from Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District on August 1, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Firefighters use a stretcher to transfer an elderly man from Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District on August 1, 2023 in Beijing, China.

Storms bearing unusually torrential rain and ferocious winds this early in the north Pacific typhoon season have flooded large swathes of East Asia, with China among the countries worst hit.

In the capital of Beijing alone, the amount of rain over the past week has broken a 140-year-old record.

People in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province fled their homes on inflatable boats and lorries as Doksuri, a former super typhoon, drenched China's north-east.

At least 10 people have died and 18 are missing, and officials have evacuated millions of people.

People stand on a front loader travelling through floodwaters after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China
People stand on a front loader after the rains and floods in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China
Firefighters use a stretcher to transfer an elderly man from Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District on August 1, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Mentougou District, Beijing, China
Rescuers evacuate residents in a flooded area after Typhoon Doksuri landfall in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on July 28, 2023.
An evacuation in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China
Rescue workers help evacuate an elderly woman after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Beijing, China
residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district on August 1, 2023 in Beijing, China.
A temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, China.

The floods damaged roads and bridges, submerged cars and destroyed construction sites.

Doksuri slammed into China last weekend and drenched the north-east for most of the week. The region had barely recovered from typhoon Talim the week prior.

Then, there's the threat of typhoon Khanun out at sea off China's east coast, which threatens to intensify rains in areas hit by Doksuri.

A view on a damaged bridge following strong rains and floods in Fengtai district, west of Beijing, China, 03 August 2023. Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years brought by Typhoon Dosksuri causing floods, evacuation of thousands of people and 21 deaths.
Fengtai District, west of Beijing, China
Cars are immersed in flood water in a neighbourhood where days of heavy rain from remnants of Typhoon Doksuri have caused heavy damage in Beijing, China, August 1, 2023.
Beijing, China
Aerial photograph of uncompleted residential buildings with stagnant water after rainstorm, Beihai, Guangxi, China, on August 2, 2023.
Uncompleted residential buildings were swamped in Beihai, Guangxi, China

In areas where the floods have subsided, residents have started shovelling mud out of their homes. The following three photos were also taken in Beijing.

Residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023.
Residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023.
Men shovel mud outside a store in Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China, 01 August 2023. Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri caused floods in northern China and left two dead and thousands being evacuated as Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall of the year.
Men shovel mud outside a store in Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China, 01 August 2023. Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri caused floods in northern China and left two dead and thousands being evacuated as Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall of the year.
A resident holding bottles of water as she walks back to a residential compound, after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A resident holding bottles of water as she walks back to a residential compound, after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The waterlogged scenes also played out in the Philippines, where Khanun, Doksuri and Talim exacerbated seasonal monsoon rains.

While storm-weary Filipinos went about with as much of their daily routines as they could, the typhoons highlighted perennial problems of flooding in the capital, Manila, and its suburbs of Bulacan and Pampanga.

A man stands in front of a flooded house caused by monsoon rains and the recent typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, July 29, 2023.
Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines
People wade through a flooded road, due to monsoon rains and typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, July 29, 2023
Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines
A woman walks past a flooded market caused by monsoon rains and the recent typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, July 29, 2023.
Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines
A man collects washed up rubbish along the shore of Manila Bay, Philippines, 26 July 2023 during typhoon Doksuri
A man collects washed up rubbish along the shore of Manila Bay, Philippines
An aerial view of the floods caused by monsoon rains enhanced by a recent typhoon in Calumpit, Bulacan Province, Philippines, August 1, 2023.
Calumpit, Bulacan Province, Philippines

Slow-moving Khanun lashed Okinawa in the middle of the week and threatens to curve back to mainland Japan while intensifying rains in China.

It cut power to one-third of Okinawa in its wake and shut the airport for a day during peak tourism season.

Typhoon Khanun led to offices and schools being shut for a day in Taiwan.

A tree lies uprooted on a street as typhoon Khanun batters the area in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 2, 2023.
Naha, Okinawa
A man crosses the street as it rains at a commercial area where most stores are closed amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2023.
Most stores are closed in this residential area of Taipei, Taiwan

Meanwhile, India is in the middle of a heavy monsoon season that has waterlogged parts of the country.

In the first two weeks of July alone, floods and landslides there have killed almost 100 people in the north.

A man checks his phone while riding a bullock cart along a waterlogged road following a rainfall on the outskirts of Ajmer on August 3, 2023.
Ajmer, India
School students are seen making their way through a flooded road in Kolkata , India , on 2 August 2023.
Kolkata, India
A family is seen making their way through a flooded street in Kolkata , India , on 2 August 2023 . Overnight rain caused many parts of Kolkata to be waterlogged , causing chaos during peak office hour of the day.
Kolkata, India