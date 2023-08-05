Typhoon Doksuri: Alarming pictures show floods in China, Philippines

Firefighters use a stretcher to transfer an elderly man from Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District on August 1, 2023 in Beijing, China.

Storms bearing unusually torrential rain and ferocious winds this early in the north Pacific typhoon season have flooded large swathes of East Asia, with China among the countries worst hit.

In the capital of Beijing alone, the amount of rain over the past week has broken a 140-year-old record.

People in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province fled their homes on inflatable boats and lorries as Doksuri, a former super typhoon, drenched China's north-east.

At least 10 people have died and 18 are missing, and officials have evacuated millions of people.

People stand on a front loader after the rains and floods in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China

Mentougou District, Beijing, China

An evacuation in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China

Beijing, China

A temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, China.

The floods damaged roads and bridges, submerged cars and destroyed construction sites.

Doksuri slammed into China last weekend and drenched the north-east for most of the week. The region had barely recovered from typhoon Talim the week prior.

Then, there's the threat of typhoon Khanun out at sea off China's east coast, which threatens to intensify rains in areas hit by Doksuri.

Fengtai District, west of Beijing, China

Beijing, China

Uncompleted residential buildings were swamped in Beihai, Guangxi, China

In areas where the floods have subsided, residents have started shovelling mud out of their homes. The following three photos were also taken in Beijing.

Residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023.

Men shovel mud outside a store in Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China, 01 August 2023. Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri caused floods in northern China and left two dead and thousands being evacuated as Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall of the year.

A resident holding bottles of water as she walks back to a residential compound, after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The waterlogged scenes also played out in the Philippines, where Khanun, Doksuri and Talim exacerbated seasonal monsoon rains.

While storm-weary Filipinos went about with as much of their daily routines as they could, the typhoons highlighted perennial problems of flooding in the capital, Manila, and its suburbs of Bulacan and Pampanga.

Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines

Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines

Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines

A man collects washed up rubbish along the shore of Manila Bay, Philippines

Calumpit, Bulacan Province, Philippines

Slow-moving Khanun lashed Okinawa in the middle of the week and threatens to curve back to mainland Japan while intensifying rains in China.

It cut power to one-third of Okinawa in its wake and shut the airport for a day during peak tourism season.

Typhoon Khanun led to offices and schools being shut for a day in Taiwan.

Naha, Okinawa

Most stores are closed in this residential area of Taipei, Taiwan

Meanwhile, India is in the middle of a heavy monsoon season that has waterlogged parts of the country.

In the first two weeks of July alone, floods and landslides there have killed almost 100 people in the north.

Ajmer, India

Kolkata, India