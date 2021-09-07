Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man is evacuated to safer ground after floodwaters continued to rise due to typhoon at Ormoc City, Leyte province, Philippines early Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Typhoon Conson slammed into the eastern Philippines, causing power outages, suspension of work in government offices, and flooding in some areas on Tuesday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
·1 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon on Tuesday slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces.

Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province, before hitting the nearby Samar province early Tuesday, the state weather service said.

As of Tuesday morning, the eye of the typhoon was in the vicinity of Masbate province’s Dimasalang town.

“We only have minor damage here, thank God,” Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone said in a text message.

He said work had been suspended in government offices.

Power systems operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said some transmission lines were affected. Power outages were reported in Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte provinces.

Local officials reported some flooding in Tacloban City.

The weather bureau warned of destructive winds and heavy rainfall within 18 hours in portions of seven provinces including Quezon, Masbate, Albay and Samar, which are under typhoon level three warning out of a five-step system.

The metro region of Philippines’ capital, Manila, is under level one warning, which means strong winds are expected within the next 36 hours.

Conson is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, aside from seasonal monsoon rains. The country also lies in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

