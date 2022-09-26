Typhoon Kills Five, Leaves Millions Without Power in Philippines

Andreo Calonzo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru battered the Philippines’ main Luzon island, killing five rescuers and leaving millions of people without electricity.

The fatalities were recovered from a flooded area in Bulacan province north of Manila, according to a local police report. The entire provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora also north of the capital -- where some 2.5 million reside -- remain without power supply, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said separately at a televised briefing Monday.

Generators will be sent to these areas, Lotilla said. More than 74,000 residents had to flee their homes due to the typhoon, which has moved away from the main island and is forecast to exit the Philippines Monday night on its way to Vietnam. Financial markets, government offices and schools are shut for Sept. 26.

Noru, which rapidly intensified from a tropical storm into a super typhoon over the weekend, also left homes and rice fields flooded. Three-fourths of the nation’s standing rice crops may be affected by the typhoon ahead of harvest, the Agriculture Department earlier said, posing further food supply and inflation risks to the nation that has already experienced shortages.

The Philippines is among the most vulnerable nations in the world to floods and storms, according to Fitch Ratings’ climate change physical risk exposure heatmap rankings. An average of 20 cyclones pass through the Philippines annually, incurring $10 billion in losses from climate-related hazards over a decade, the Finance Department said last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powerful typhoon leaves 5 rescuers dead in north Philippines

    Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces. The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed into the coast in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region, where thousands of people were moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, officials said. Gov. Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said five rescuers, who were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters, were hit by a collapsed wall then apparently drowned in the rampaging waters.

  • Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines, thousands evacuated

    A powerful typhoon slammed into the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and was barreling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety. Typhoon Noru hit the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in Quezon province shortly before nightfall. With sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph), it was expected to weaken slightly when it hits the Sierra Madre mountain range but will remain dangerously ferocious, forecasters said.

  • Philippines' Marcos orders aid for typhoon-struck areas, five reported dead

    Philippine authorities rushed on Monday to distribute aid to thousands of evacuees after typhoon Noru made landfall in the capital and northern provinces, leaving at least five dead and many areas flooded. Sustained winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour hit the main island of Luzon at the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools, government offices and the stock market through Monday. President Ferdinand Marcos ordered supplies be airlifted and clean-up equipment be provided to most-affected communities.

