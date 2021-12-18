Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island has been “leveled to the ground."

Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. The typhoon slammed into the country’s southeastern coast Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after with entire provinces still without power and cellphone connection.

The government’s main disaster-response agency said at least 31 people were reported killed, many after being hit by falling trees, but it added it was validating most of the deaths. At least three were injured and one was missing.

Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the first provinces to be lashed by the typhoon’s ferocious winds, remained cut off Saturday due to downed power and communication lines. But its governor, Arlene Bag-ao, managed to post a statement on the province’s website to say that the island of about 180,000 “has been leveled to the ground.” She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies. She said only a few casualties have been reported in the capital so far because other towns remain isolated.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage. “Most of our commercial and cargo vessels ... are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country.”

Vice Gov. Nilo Demerey managed to reach a nearby province and told DZMM radio network that at least six residents died and that “almost 95% of houses in Dinagat have no roof,” and even emergency shelters were destroyed.

“We’re currently doing repairs because even our evacuation centers were destroyed. There are no shelters, the churches, gymnasium, schools, public markets and even the capitol were all shattered,” Demerey said.

Pictures posted on Dinagat’s website show low-slung houses with roofs either blown off or damaged and surrounded by tin roof sheets and debris. The nearby island of Siargao, known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, also was pummeled by the typhoon.

In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coast guard said its personnel on board rubber boats rescued residents who were trapped on roofs and trees, as waters rose rapidly. It released footage showing coast guard staff helping people from the roof of a house nearly engulfed by brownish floodwater to a rubber boat. They also help a villager climb down from a tree above the floodwater while another man, also wearing an orange life vest, waits for his turn.

With government contingency funds used for the coronavirus pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would look for money to help the provinces. He planned to visit the devastated region this weekend.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Damage on Philippines Island Where Typhoon Rai Made Landfall

    At least two deaths were reported on the popular surfing island, Surigao del Norte, on December 17, after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines.This footage, posted by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows the damage on the island, where Typhoon Rai made initial landfall before moving on to the rest of the country.According to official reports, tens of thousands of people were affected in the country. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via Storyful

  • Super Typhoon Rai: Dozens feared dead in Philippines

    Some three million people are without power after a devastating typhoon swept over the Philippines.

  • Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

    Power and communications are down on the popular island of Siargao after strong winds and heavy rain.

  • Deadly typhoon destroys parts of the Philippines

    It's one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year.Typhoon Rai left a trail of devastation across several parts of central and southern Philippines, including here - the tourist island of Siargao.With winds reaching 195 km (121 miles) per hour before making landfall on Thursday (December 16). Several people have died, with the death toll climbing - mostly due to falling trees and drowning. While 300,000 nationals have been displaced by the disaster. The country's President Rodrigo Duterte is due to visit areas battered by the Typhoon on Saturday (December 18) to assess the extent of the damage.And his government is now tasked with trying to figure out how much it can raise for the disaster response.

  • Rai leaves 33 dead, 'widespread devastation' in Philippines

    A clearer picture was beginning to emerge on Friday of the utter destruction left behind by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines. The fierce storm, described as "one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines" by the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, has left at least a dozen people dead and completely cut off some communities from the outside world. The Philippine Coast Guard released aerial pictures on Friday of homes that were leveled and left unrecognizable by the

  • Philippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

    MANILA (Reuters) -The feared death toll from a typhoon that battered the Philippines has risen to 31, officials said on Saturday, nearly triple the previous day's number as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people have been confirmed dead after being hit by falling trees and another 27 people are feared to have died as a result of Typhoon Rai, the country's disaster agency said in a statement. Rai was the 15th and among the deadliest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/typhoon-rai-weakens-after-pummelling-central-philippines-2021-12-17 of the tropical storms to strike the Philippine archipelago this year, driving more than 300,000 people to shelter in evacuation centres.

  • Remembering the WWII typhoon that was known as the 'Killer Cobra'

    On Dec. 18, 1944, the small but violent Typhoon Cobra hit the task force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Three destroyers capsized while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers, and three destroyers suffered serious damage.

  • Destructive Winds, Heavy Rain Force Evacuations as Typhoon Rai Hits Central Philippines

    Destructive winds hit central and eastern regions of the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, December 16, as Typhoon Rai, known locally as Typhoon Odette, prompted officials to force the evacuation of thousands of people.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) put central provinces, such as Cebu, under a Signal 4 warning, meaning the storm’s wind speeds range between 106 mph and 136 mph, as the typhoon tracked westward.Pagasa has also warned of storm surges reaching up to three meters in height.Cebu City’s mayor ordered the forced evacuation of residents in coastal barangays and other hazard-prone areas ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, according to Cebu Daily News.This video shows driving rain and strong winds in Cebu City, with the uploader saying that the power was out in many areas. Credit: @cris_skywalker via Storyful

  • Flooding and Evacuations in Philippines as Powerful Typhoon Rai Hits

    Typhoon Rai, known locally as “Odette”, reached the eastern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, December 16, with tens of thousands of people evacuating their homes as the storm tracked westwards.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that by Thursday evening, the typhoon was nearing the northeast coast of Bohol, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) near its center.Earlier, it had crossed over Liloan, in the south of Leyte island. Pagasa said flooding and rain-induced landslides were expected.Video shot by Rosephine P Toyong shows rain and flooding in Agusan del Norte.Speaking to Storyful, Toyong said the video was taken at her grandmother’s home, which is in a flood-prone area. “But so far this is the worst and longest duration of flood we’ve experienced,” she said. Credit: Rosephine P Toyong via Storyful