Typhoon Noru: Evacuations in Philippines as severe storm nears

·1 min read
Officials prepare rubber boats and life vests ahead of Typhoon Noru making landfall
Officials prepare rubber boats and life vests ahead of Typhoon Noru making landfall

Authorities in the Philippines have started evacuating people from coastal areas as a major typhoon approaches.

Category 3 Typhoon Noru is travelling at speeds of 195 km/h (120 mph) as it heads towards Luzon, the country's main island, after what forecasters called an "explosive intensification".

The storm could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila.

Local governments have been advised to evacuate people in high-risk areas.

"We ask residents living in danger zones to adhere to calls for evacuation whenever necessary," said national police chief Gen Rodolfo Azurin.

The storm's speed increased by 90 km/h in 24 hours, and weather forecaster Robb Gile told AFP that its increased speed as it headed towards land was "unprecedented".

In Quezon Province, east of Manila, fishermen have been prevented from heading to sea, and there were reports of some areas being without power.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands in the Pacific Ocean, is highly vulnerable to storms.

An estimated 400 people died when Typhoon Rai hit the country in December 2021, with rescue teams describing scenes of "complete carnage".

Map
Map

Recommended Stories

  • The 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time

    From lesser-known George A. Romero and Clive Barker gems to William Castle cheapies and an unclassifiable Polish shocker, these are the best scary movies.

  • Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'

    Fiona - which was downgraded from a hurricane - has left extensive flooding across two provinces.

  • 17 Funny Tweets About Mercury Retrograde For People Who Don't Know What It Means, But Blame It For Everything

    "This is the funniest Mercury retrograde of my life, and I haven't laughed once."View Entire Post ›

  • 'So much room to grow': Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku taps his potential

    With a career-high nine catches, the first-round pick in 2017 starts to prove his worth after signing a contract extension in May

  • Stockholm bourse fines SAS over delay to statement about pilot strike

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish airline SAS has been fined by the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee over the way it handled information about a pilot strike on July 4. SAS said on Friday reporters waiting outside the building where talks on the dispute were taking place were told about the breakdown of the negotiations and the strike a few minutes before the company issued an official statement on these developments. The airline said Nasdaq Stockholm, which operates the Stockholm stock exchange, had imposed a fine corresponding to three times SAS's annual fee to the exchange.

  • Singapore Warns of ‘Escalatory Spiral’ as US-China Trust Erodes

    (Bloomberg) -- A continued lack of strategic trust between the US and China could create an “escalatory spiral” that leads to a potential mishap between the two nations at a time when tensions are flaring over Taiwan, according to Singapore’s foreign minister.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells UN ReportersLiz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingUK Market Plunge Sp

  • The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything

    President Biden is fully aware that tough choices need to be made with America's most-successful retirement program.

  • Willow Smith's Edgy Bob Gives New Meaning to the "Emo Girl"

    Willow Smith is undoubtedly one of the edgiest, coolest chicks that this side of the culture has...

  • It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Shutterstock, Lucasfilm Ltd. When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi’s side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are

  • Japan vs USMNT: Alarming defeat for Berhalter’s boys

    The USMNT lost to Japan after a hugely underwhelming performance from Gregg Berhalter's side just 59 days before they kick off their World Cup campaign.

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

    It came after a US military ship arrived in South Korea, and before a visit by the US vice president.

  • 'Time is up': Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN

    Countries on the front lines of the climate crisis are fed up. During the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this week, low-lying island nation Vanuatu stepped up a fight to get the world to focus on combating global warming by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty. "The time is up - action is required now," Vanuatu's President Nikenike Vurobaravu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.

  • A cold front may help the Mississippi Coast steer clear of a Category 3 hurricane

    Tropical Depression 9 is expected to intensify into a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. South Florida is in the cone, but weather officials say we should be on alert. Here’s why.

  • Iran's call to end nuclear probes 'unreasonable' -U.S.

    STORY: Iran said this week it sees no point in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal without guarantees the U.S. will not abandon it again.Tehran also wants U.N. inspectors to stop probes of the country’s atomic program.But a U.S. official called that stance “unreasonable.”Speaking to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his demands are based on past experience.“The issue of guarantees is not just for something that may happen, we base that on lived experience, we’re speaking of the experience of America having left the JCPOA..."Under the 2015 agreement, Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions.But in 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal, saying it was too soft on Iran.Crippling sanctions returned.Tehran started violating the curbs and rebuilding enriched uranium stockpiles.There have been months of indirect talks between the current U.S. administration and Iran, but Tehran wants Washington to guarantee no future president would abandon the deal.Joe Biden can’t do that because the deal is a political understanding... not a legally binding treaty.The Islamic Republic also wants the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, to drop its years-long probes of unexplained traces of uranium found at three undeclared sites in Iran.On Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said he hoped to speak to Iranian officials about the investigation..."I have been manifesting to our Iranian counterparts that we are ready to re-engage. These things are not going to be wished away, are there, and we need to clarify them..."Raisi and the French president also met this week.When it comes to reaching a deal, Emmanuel Macron described the ball as being in Tehran’s camp.

  • Delage Just Unveiled Two New Open-Air Versions of the Bonkers D12 Hypercar

    These al fresco models get even closer to a Formula 1 experience for the road.

  • Kate Middleton says Queen Elizabeth was ‘looking down on us’ after several rainbows appeared over Balmoral

    Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, said the royal family felt the late monarch's presence when five rainbows appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.

  • Dustin May heads to injured list in latest pitching setback for Dodgers

    A day after Craig Kimbrel lost his job as the Dodgers' closer, the team put Dustin May on the injured list because of a strained muscle in his lower back.

  • Russia holds votes in occupied parts of Ukraine

    STORY: Ballots were cast in occupied parts of Ukraine on Saturday, a day after Russia launched referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of the country. The move drew condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations, who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognize their results.Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over.Adding that armed groups were going into homes, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.Reuters could not immediately verify reports of coercion.In Kyiv on Saturday, internally displaced people from Mariupol, like Oleh Sukhov, protested the vote. “Today a referendum is taking place in Mariupol. I am strongly against it. It is not needed. How, say, I, a native Mariupol resident, am now able to say 'no' in this ballot? I have no such right. I considered myself, I consider myself a Mariupol resident and I want Mariupol to be Ukraine.”But back in his hometown, some, like Alexei are grateful for the vote... telling Reuters "we are only hoping for the best."The votes on becoming part of Russia were hastily-organized after Ukraine recaptured large swathes of the northeast in a counter-offensive earlier this month.In his nightly address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the referendums."The world will react absolutely appropriately to the pseudo-referendums - they will be unequivocally condemned, and to the criminal mobilization which the occupiers are trying to conduct now in Crimea and other parts of Ukraine which they are temporarily in control of. These are not just crimes against the international law and Ukrainian law. These are crimes against specific people, against a nation."By incorporating the four areas, Moscow could portray attacks to retake them as an attack on Russia itself. And potentially use that to justify even a nuclear response - a terrifying prospect in a war that has already killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions and pummeled the global economy.Polling stations were also set up in Moscow for residents of those regions now living in Russia. Flag-waving government supporters attended rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg in favor of the referendums and the war effort.Ukraine, Western leaders and the United Nations have slammed the votes as an illegitimate precursor to illegal annexation. There are no independent observers, and much of the pre-war population has fled.Moscow says the referendums offer an opportunity for people in the region to express their view.Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains Russia's actions in Ukraine are aimed at carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize the country, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.

  • 15 of the best movies about the British royal family

    In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, here are the best films about the British royal family, from recent dramas to centuries-old feuds.

  • Pelosi extends proxy voting in the House until November due to coronavirus pandemic which Biden said 'is over'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended proxy voting, allowing House members to vote without being in the Capitol, until after the November elections, despite President Biden declaring Covid "is over."