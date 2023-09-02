Typhoon Saola leaves uprooted trees in Hong Kong

STORY: The strong winds also blew off business signs in the bustling streets of the Asian financial hub.

As of 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Friday) Saturday, 76 fallen trees were reported, and 12 cases of flooding were confirmed, according to the Hong Kong government's Information Services Department.

Both Hong Kong and Macau issued Signal 10, the highest storm level warning in their systems. The Hong Kong Observatory recorded wind gusts exceeding 62 miles per hour in various locations.