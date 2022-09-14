Typhoon on Track to Slam Shanghai With Strong Winds and Flooding

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Muifa barreled toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the heavily populated region along China’s eastern coast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour, is expected to make landfall near the major port city of Ningbo as early as Wednesday afternoon and then continue north to Shanghai, state television reported.

Muifa should weaken as it approaches Shanghai, with the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center predicting wind gusts will slow to 75 mph over the next 24 hours. Still, the region -- an industrial powerhouse and Asia’s largest container port hub -- faces a direct hit. Shanghai on Wednesday upgraded its typhoon warning to the third-highest level, according to a city government statement.

Major container ports in Shanghai and Ningbo suspended operations on expectations of heavy rains, strong winds and high waves. Liquefied natural gas import terminals in Ningbo, Zhoushan island and Jiangsu province have also shut. Zhoushan port is home to some of China’s largest oil storage tanks and refineries.

The storm, plus maintenance work on the country’s main import pipelines, will disrupt natural gas supply, according to Chinese consultant JLC.

Shanghai’s two major airports canceled 589 flights on Wednesday, while nearby Hangzhou scrapped more than 200. China will suspend operations of more than 380 trains in the Yangtze River Delta, according to a statement from China Railway’s Shanghai unit. Schools in the region were shut, and Ningbo said it will halt most Covid-19 test requirements.

Typhoon Muifa’s insured loss could reach $1 billion if it inflicts flooding damage to eastern China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam.

The China Meteorological Administration expects the region could get 100-250 millimeters (3.9-9.8 inches) of rain in the 24 hours starting Wednesday morning, Lam noted. Zhengzhou, the epicenter of severe floods in Henan last year, got as much as 553 millimeters of rain in a day.

Muifa follows close behind Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which passed by China’s eastern coast last week. That storm, while much more powerful, caused only minor disruption as its edges merely brushed the coast.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Stock Has Arrived at an Intriguing Juncture

    Amazon is at an interesting juncture on the charts. While the shares may be in a longer-term downward trend, we can also see some signs of an upside reversal. Let's check further. In the daily bar chart of AMZN, below, we can see some bottoming price action in May-July.

  • EU to propose crisis measures to curb energy price spike

    The European Union is set to unveil plans on Wednesday to skim off windfall profits from energy companies and impose cuts in electricity usage across the bloc, in a package designed to shield citizens and businesses from surging energy prices. European governments have already ploughed hundreds of billions of euros into tax cuts, handouts and subsidies as they attempt to contain an energy crisis that is fuelling record inflation, forcing industries to shut production and hiking citizens' bills ahead of winter. On Wednesday, the European Commission will attempt to overlay that patchwork of national measures with a more coherent bloc-wide response, applying across all 27 EU member states.

  • Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico border

    New Mexico’s green chile season is in full swing as the aroma of fresh roasted peppers permeates the air, but growers and exporters in Mexico are just as busy and that’s causing a crunch at the international border. Authorities said Monday that agricultural inspectors with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been processing dozens of chile imports daily at the port of entry in Columbus, New Mexico. “Chile is a huge crop for farmers in New Mexico so it is important that CBP agriculture specialists identify and stop any dangerous pests from making it into the state and potentially spreading," acting Columbus Port Director Sam Jimenez said in a statement.

  • Global Stocks Rout Extends to Asia After US CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks, bonds and currencies tumbled in the wake of the broad-based selloff on Wall Street after hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled bets for jumbo interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetXi Returns to World

  • Starbucks sign falls on TikToker’s car in drive-thru: ‘All I see here is money’

    This TikToker had a serious fright during a routine trip to Starbucks. The post Starbucks sign falls on TikToker’s car in drive-thru: ‘All I see here is money’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Paramount might kill Showtime’s streaming platform and put everything on Paramount Plus

    Who would’ve thought the first victims of the streaming wars would be platforms getting killed off by their own owners? We thought Disney would break into Netflix’s headquarters and run out with bags of Stranger Things, not that Warner Bros. Discovery would try to save money by combining HBO Max with a worse streaming service. And we might eventually see another “hey, I’m on your team!” streaming service casualty before too long.

  • Apple’s iOS 16 software update brings message deletion and custom screens— without having to buy an iPhone 14

    You don’t need a new iPhone 14 to get some of Apple’s newest iPhone features. The consumer-electronics giant launches its latest operating system on Monday, giving users their first crack at new software functions that the company teased back in June. The software update will be available to owners of the iPhone 8 and newer models.

  • 'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US

    Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

  • Tropical depression could form as tropical wave moves toward Caribbean

    A disturbance approaching the Caribbean has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

  • Flash flood warning in Kern County

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Kern County. According to Doppler radar, thunderstorms are causing the flash flooding hazard.

  • Nearly 8 million New Yorkers jolted from bed as phones blare Flash Flood, Tornado Warnings early Tuesday

    Nearly 8 million people in New York City had a much earlier wake-up call than usual Tuesday morning when Flash Flood and Tornado Warnings triggered blaring Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones across the warned areas of the Big Apple.

  • Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain and flash floods soak California

    Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California.

  • Evacuation ordered ahead of possible mud, debris flows in San Bernardino County

    Residents of Oak Glen were ordered to evacuate just after 9 p.m. Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought flash flooding to parts of Southern California.

  • Arizona storms bring in over an inch of rain, with dozens of Sky Harbor flights diverted

    Parts of the Valley saw over an inch of rain, and Sky Harbor Airport had to divert over two dozen flights in the wake of the thunderstorms.

  • Hurricane season is here. You could see the names Fiona, Julia and Karl soon.

    With the peak season for storms in the Atlantic underway, there are 21 names ready to be used for each storm.

  • These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

    Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained. Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022. Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…

  • Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

    Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California. With thunderstorms forecast and more mudslides possible into Wednesday, evacuation orders remained in place in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains while a wildfire raging 500 miles (805 kilometers) to the north forced residents to abandon their homes. The Mosquito Fire burning 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco erupted in the afternoon just hours after officials had reported making “great strides” in the battle.

  • Legacy of Tropical Storm Kay lives on with flash flood threat in Southwest

    Tropical Storm Kay may be long gone, but its legacy lives on for another day, with its leftovers making for another active weather day in the Desert Southwest.

  • Car crashes into construction vehicle, catches fire on I-95 near Wilmington

    The accident happened on the southbound side of I-95 in the area of Route 202.

  • Mudslides cause damage in Southern California

    Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are underway east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago. (Sept. 13)