Typhoon victims struggle to recover in Philippines

Rats, a group that has been hunting rats with dogs in New York since 1995, is summoned to infested neighborhoods This will come as no surprise to anyone but New York City has a rat problem. Two million rats call the city home, thriving on the streets, in sewers, in both abandoned and un-abandoned buildings, in the parks, in the subways, in shoe stores and in restaurants. The problem is getting worse. Rat sightings increased by 40% in the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 2019, apparently spurr