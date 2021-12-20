Typhoon victims struggle to recover in Philippines

The victims of Typhoon Rai struggle to recover in the aftermath of the storm in Surigao City, Philippines, on Dec. 19. The death toll rose to 200 with drinking water and food supply reportedly scarce.

  • These photos show aftermath of deadly storm in Philippines in 2011, not typhoon in 2021

    A set of photos have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, alongside a claim that it shows "dead bodies" found in the southern Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai in December 2021. But the photos have been shared in a false context: the images have circulated in posts and reports about Tropical Storm Washi, another deadly disaster that devastated the southern part of the country in December 2011.Warning: distressing footageSeven photos have been posted on December 16, 2021, in this

  • Destruction From Typhoon Rai Seen in Philippines as Death Toll Rises

    The death toll from Typhoon Rai had reached at least 208 by December 20, the Philippine National Police (PNP) told local media, after the storm tore across the country last week.The Manila Bulletin said 52 people remained unaccounted for.Footage posted by Doods Almacen on Monday shows the trail of destruction in the municipality of General Luna in the southeastern province of Surigao del Norte.At least 15 deaths were reported in the region as of Sunday, December 19, Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told local media.More than 400,000 people were in need of urgent relief and funding for long-term recovery efforts following the storm, according to the IFRC. Credit: Doods Almacen via Storyful

  • More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

    The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with 52 other people still missing, officials said Monday.

  • Philippines Super Typhoon Rai death toll surges

    The number of fatalities rises rapidly to at least 375, as the Red Cross appeals for urgent aid.

  • Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Rai surpasses 300

    Philippine officials said Monday the death toll from Typhoon Rai has climbed to 375 and more than 50 people were still missing, per AP.Driving the news: Rai was a super typhoon upon initial landfall and was the strongest storm to strike the Philippines this year, with the equivalent strength of a Category 5 hurricane. It caused widespread power and communications outages and injured at least 500 people.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than 700,000 p

  • Severe Weather Wrecks Southeast Asia as 200 Dead, Ports Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Severe weather disruptions hit Malaysia and the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction among nations most prone to natural disasters.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Set for Biggest Three-Day Drop Since May: Markets WrapSouth Africa Cases Slow; D.C. Mask Mandate Returns: Virus UpdateSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeTyphoon Rai, a super typhoon

  • Philippines grapples with typhoon aftermath as death toll tops 300

    More than 300 people have been in killed by a powerful typhoon in the Philippines that destroyed homes, flooded towns, severed power and communications lines and displaced hundreds of thousands in its central and southern regions. Military airplanes and naval vessels were dispatched on Monday to carry aid to areas devastated by Typhoon Rai, as the country grappled with the strongest of 15 such storms to hit the archipelago this year. "We are still assessing the damage, but it is huge," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Monday.

