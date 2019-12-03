Typhoons, Cyclones, and Hurricanes: Naming the World's Most Powerful Storms

Photo credit: NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens and Jesse Allen, using VIIRS day-night band data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership and Terra MODIS data from the Land Atmosphere Near real-time Capability for EOS (LANCE)

From Popular Mechanics

Cyclones, Hurricanes, and Typhoons wreak havoc on coastal communities around the world, bringing severe winds, torrential rains and perilous storm surges.

These destructive storms are the most powerful weather events on Earth. They form along the equator over regions of warm seawater. As that warm, moist air rises, cold air rushes in along the surface of the ocean. This cycle repeats as more cool air is pulled in, warmed, and then rises up in a circular motion. Storms that form north of the Equator spin counterclockwise, while those that form south of the Equator spin clockwise, according to NASA.

Most scientists use the term tropical cyclone to describe a swirling, organized system of thunderstorms that has originated in tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So, why do these storms have different names?

Location! Location! Location!

Photo credit: NOAA

In the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast and central North Pacific Ocean, they’re hurricanes. Hurricane season stretches from June 1 to November 30. According to NOAA, 97 percent of all tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic occurs during this period.

In the Northwest Pacific Ocean, near Japan and the Korean peninsula, they’re known as typhoons. These storms can form throughout the year, but most develop between May and October.

In the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, a tropical cyclone is often just referred to as a cyclone. Like elsewhere in the world, these storms have mostly no official season, but peak between May and November.

How Does a Cyclone Become a Hurricane?

Photo credit: NOAA

The short answer? Wind.

Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of less than 39 mph are called tropical depressions. Tropical storms have sustained winds between 39 mph and 74 mph. Once a tropical storm reaches sustained winds of more than 74 mph, it will be reclassified, depending on where it originates, as a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone.

What about super-typhoons like Haiyan, which struck the Philippines in 2013? These storms can reach sustained wind speeds of more than 150 mph. Haiyan, which was one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, reached 195 mph. Hurricane Patricia, which spun along the west coast of Mexico in 2015 holds the record for highest wind speeds with sustained gusts of more than 200 mph.