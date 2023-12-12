Tyquian Bowman, aka rapper Quando Rondo, arrested in Savannah on federal drug charges

Quando Rondo shared this picture of him and his close friend and distant cousin on Instagram after Robinson was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

Tyquian Bowman, a Savannah resident and rapper also known by the name Quando Rondo, has been charged with and arrested for federal drug charges.

Federal prosecutors are charging Bowman with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count to distribute controlled substances. The indictment alleges that, beginning in January 2021, Bowman conspired with both two other co-defendants to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The co-defendants named in the 14-count indictment are Donald Davis, also known as “Lil D,” and Ty’Sean Davis, also known as “Stro.”

Details of the rapper Quando Rondo's arrest

According to Chatham County Detention Center (CCDC) records, Bowman, 24, was charged with and arrested for “federal custody hold - no local charges” during a traffic stop. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at around midnight on Dec. 9, when a Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer stopped a black Toyota Camry on Burroughs Street in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood, according to an SPD incident report. A “large tag cover” obstructed the license plate on the vehicle, the SPD officer wrote in the report.

Jakiyah Muhammad, 20, was driving the vehicle, and Bowman was identified as the front passenger. Found to have an active federal warrant, Bowman was taken by SPD to CCDC "without incident." After a K-9 sniffed the car and made a positive alert, the incident report reads that "nothing of interest" was found.

An arraignment and initial appearance in the federal case is scheduled for 11 a.m., Dec. 12.

In a phone call, Kevin Grogan, public relations consultant for Quando Rondo LLC, declined comment.

Before the arrest, Bowman was out on bond for local charges. On June 14, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Bowman for conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism act, illegal use of a communication facility, and another count of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. The June indictment alleges that Bowman is a member of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and asked fellow gang members provide him with guns and set up a marijuana sale in Macon.

In that case, Bowman was granted $100,000 bond on June 26, despite prosecutors’ attempts to keep Bowman away from Chatham County. A pretrial hearing/arraignment is scheduled in Chatham County court for Feb. 5, 2024.

