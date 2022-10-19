Tyra Banks Anger 'Dancing With The Stars' Fans For Her Comments During Selma Blair's Last Dance: 'Get Rid Of Her'

Tyra Banks is upsetting Dancing with the Stars viewers once again with her annoying, cringy comments. The cherry on top of the proverbial sundae Monday night was when she bungled the sincere moment Selma Blair was having after announcing she’d have to withdraw from the competition due to complications caused by her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

At the end of the episode, Blair revealed she wouldn't be a part of the series going forward and was prepared to dance one last time on the series with her partner Sasha Farber.

But when Banks was supposed to introduce Blair and Farber for the dance, Banks called Farber “Artem,” the name of Dancing with the Stars dance professional Artem Chigvintsev.

Banks had been making flubs and frustrating comments all night, but the moment surrounding Blair and Farber's dance drove viewers over the edge.

“Tyra continuing to kill the emotion of the show,” wrote one viewer according to MEAWW. “Would’ve absolutely ugly cried if they just went into Selma’s dance but Tyra had to try to over do it like she does and couldn’t anyone’s name right. Again. Get rid of her #DancingWiththeStars.”

Tyra continuing to kill the emotion of the show. Would’ve absolutely ugly cried if they just went into Selma’s dance but Tyra had to try to over do it like she does and couldn’t get anyone’s name right. Again. Get rid of her #DancingWiththeStars #dwts — _ (@Danimal_18) October 18, 2022

Another viewer wrote what is on many fans' minds, "#TyraBanks PLEASE STOP TRYING TO MAKE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOURSELF, ITS SO AWKWARD."

Another also wrote how "cringy" Banks is as a host because Banks "Tries to insert herself into every little thing and it was straight up awkward tonight the judges were even like 'what is happening.'"

It’s cringy!! She always tries to insert herself into every little thing and it was straight up awkward tonight 😂 the judges were even like “what is happening “🥴 — Nicole (@hardyharharharr) October 18, 2022

"Someone give Tyra a script PLEASE she is just speaking at this point," wrote a viewer, with another writing, "Literally Tyra ruins every moment. The commentary from her before and after Selma's dance was so unnecessary."

Tyra Banks ruins literally everything on Dancing With The Stars.

Get her tf off lmao

#DWTS #DWTS31 #DancingWiththeStars — Tessa (@tessanicole7101) October 18, 2022

Another viewer wrote what is on many fans’ minds, “#TyraBanks PLEASE STOP TRYING TO MAKE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOURSELF, ITS SO AWKWARD.” Another also wrote how “cringy” Banks is as a host because Banks “Tries to insert herself into every little thing and it was straight up awkward tonight the judges were even like ‘what is happening.'”

Story continues

"Someone give Tyra a script PLEASE she is just speaking at this point," wrote a viewer, with another writing, "Literally Tyra ruins every moment. The commentary from her before and after Selma's dance was so unnecessary."

Multiple fans were begging online for Banks to be removed from hosting duties, with one fan writing, “Tyra Banks ruins literally everything on Dancing With The Stars [sic]. Get her tf off lmao.” Another wrote, “get tyra off this show. i cannot stand her and she’s an awful host [sic].”

Dancing with the Stars is now airing Monday and Tuesday nights live on Disney+