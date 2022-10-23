Tyra Banks Angers 'Dancing With The Stars' Fans With Reaction To Bruno Tonioli's On-Set Fall: 'Who Do I Have To Pay'

Dancing with the Stars fans had enough during Monday’s episode of ABC’s long-running reality competition show. Fans were scrambling to their phones to tweet their anger as host Tyra Banks overreacted to judge Bruno Tonioli falling out of his chair.

Monday’s episode was one for the history books when it comes to judge and host antics, with head judge Len Goodman and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro being the only sources of calm among the hosting and judging team.

But things ratcheted up to an even higher level when Tonioli, after giving one of his usual flourishing critiques to Jordin Sparks and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, fell out of his chair.

This prompted an over-the-top reaction from Banks, who yelled in a way that was out of proportion to what actually happened. According to MEAWW, Banks’ scream drew “gasps from the audience.”

Banks continued to heighten the moment by going on about Tonioli losing his chair.

According to MEAWW, Tonioli said, “I knew it was gonna happen.” But Banks continued, saying, “He’s passing out, he thinks Derek [Hough] is crazy.” The latter statement was probably an attempt at jokingly tying the fall to Hough’s previous comments to the contestants about their samba to Jagged Edge’s “Let’s Get Married.” Hough said the performance looked “underprepared.”

Fans had had enough.

“Petition to get a new host for #DWTS I cannot listen to Tyra Banks speak anymore,” one wrote online, with another writing, “Who do I have to pay off to get tyra banks from hosting dancing with the stars [sic].”

"Somebody really needs to tell Tyra Banks to quit talking so dang much," wrote another comment.

“She ruined too many moments tonight.” Many viewers expressed their annoyance at Banks’ excessive talking, as well as their hopes that the show will find a new host.

"Hey @officialdwts you gotta get #tyrabanks off the show-she is a terrible host," one viewer wrote.

Banks did pull it together more Tuesday night, but the fans of the show are probably too done with Banks to want to give her any more chances.