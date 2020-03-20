Tyra Banks delays beauty theme park ModelLand opening due to coronavirus

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the opening of America's next top amusement park, ModelLand, has officially been postponed.

In February, Tyra Banks announced the opening of the beauty and fashion-themed attraction that was slated to open on May 1. However, the theme park's anticipated debut has come to a halt in light of recommendations and guidance of federal, state and local government officials.

"ModelLand has been in the making for more than 10 years and we remain excited to bring our wondrous world to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right," Banks wrote in an Instagram post.

Her caption continued, "During this uncertain time, please take care of yourselves. Find ways to connect with your loved ones digitally and utilize this time to organize and prepare for the unexpected. We will see you on the other side of this!"

The ModelLand 21,000-square-foot theme park is based in Santa Monica, California, and is the first of its kind. Banks described the attraction as a place where everyone can be a model.

"A place where all beauty is celebrated," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't wait for you to Step Into Your Light."

ModelLand joins a list of other huge affairs such as Coachella, Met Gala, CFDA Awards and more that have been put on pause amid COVID-19.

At the moment, there has not been a new set date for the opening of ModelLand.

