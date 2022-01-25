Tyrann Mathieu tweets update on his health, thanks Kansas City Chiefs fans for support

One day after Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tyrann Mathieu was feeling good, the safety provided an update of his own on Twitter.

Mathieu didn’t return to Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills after being kneed in the helmet by a teammate and put in the concussion protocol in the first quarter. Reid said Monday that Mathieu is still in the protocol.

On Tuesday, Mathieu tweeted: “Thanks for all the prayers and support! I done shook back like only i can. God is faithful.”

Mathieu also tweeted a bible verse, thanked Bills fans who donated money to his foundation after leaving Sunday’s game and had another message that seemed to indicate he expected to return sooner rather than later.

The Chiefs next play Sunday when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.