Are Tyranna Resources Limited’s (ASX:TYX) Interest Costs Too High?

The direct benefit for Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is TYX will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While TYX has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Does TYX’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. Either TYX does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. TYX delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, so it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Can TYX meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Tyranna Resources has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of AU$341k, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$3.4m, leading to a 10.12x current account ratio. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

TYX is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around TYX’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, its financial position may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TYX’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Tyranna Resources to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

