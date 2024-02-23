'Tyranny will never triumph', says UK's Sunak over Ukraine war

Sunak paid a surprise visit to Ukraine last month to meet Zelensky and announce more aid (Stefan Rousseau)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak renewed his pledge of support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, insisting in a statement Friday that "tyranny will never triumph".

Western nations "must renew" their determination to back Kyiv against Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression, he said.

"This is the moment to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow," Sunak said in a statement.

"We are prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail."

He praised "Ukraine's courage in the face of terrible suffering", saying the country was defending "the very principles of freedom, sovereignty and the rule of law, on which we all depend".

Last month, Sunak pledged a 10-year security cooperation agreement between the UK and Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

He also announced £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in new military aid, taking Britain's overall support for Ukraine's war efforts to nearly £12 billion.

"When Putin launched his illegal invasion two years ago, the free world was united in its response," Sunak said in Friday's statement.

"We stood together behind Ukraine. And on this grim anniversary, we must renew our determination."

Saturday marks two years since Russia invaded its neighbour.

