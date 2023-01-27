Who Was Tyre Nichols?

Tyre Nichols, the man whose death this month at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, led to the dismissal of five officers and subsequent murder charges against them, loved to photograph sunsets and to skateboard, a passion he’d had since he was a boy.

Nichols, 29, who worked for FedEx and had a 4-year-old son, was too old to be skating anymore, said his stepfather, Rodney Wells.

“You’ve got to put that skateboard down,” Wells remembered telling Nichols not long before he died. “You’ve got a full-time job now.”

Nichols had been working for FedEx, a major employer and corporate presence in Memphis, for about nine months. He worked the second shift, and would return to his mother’s house every evening around 7 for his meal break.

His mother, RowVaughn Wells, said that Nichols had her name tattooed on his arm. “That made me proud,” she said. “Most kids don’t put their mom’s name. My son was a beautiful soul.”

According to the family’s lawyers, Nichols told police officers during the Jan. 7 encounter that he just wanted to go home, and in what the lawyers believe were his final words, he called out for his mother. Her house was about 100 yards from where he was beaten, the lawyers said.

