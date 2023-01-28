Tyre Nichols arrest video shows vicious beating on street corner

3
Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·3 min read

Memphis police officers punched, kicked and battered Tyre Nichols after pulling him over in a traffic stop, according to videos released Friday night by the City of Memphis.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was stopped by several officers then held down, electrocuted with a Taser and pepper-sprayed, video shows.

He then ran away from the cops, but several more caught up with him on a street corner. Once there, two officers grabbed Nichols and held his hands behind his back, as seen on a traffic camera. Then, another cop kicked Nichols in the face multiple times.

After that, yet another officer grabbed a baton and smacked Nichols with it several times. In the officer’s body-camera recording, he’s heard saying, “I’mma baton the f--- out you!”

As Nichols’ hands remained held behind his back, another officer then punched him in the face multiple times.

Nichols died in a hospital three days after he was pulled over. Authorities haven’t announced his official cause of death, but an independent autopsy commissioned by his family found he died from “extensive bleeding caused by severe beating.”

All five officers in the case — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and several other crimes. They were fired on Jan. 20.

Before they released the video, Memphis police only said Nichols was involved in a confrontation with officers, tried to flee and then was involved in a second confrontation.

Body camera video showed that, after stopping Nichols’ car just in front of an intersection, officers hauled him out of the car and manhandled him to the ground.

“B----, put your hands behind your back before I break ‘em,” one officer tells Nichols. “I’m gonna knock your ass the f--- out.”

“Okay, you guys are really doing a lot right now,” Nichols responds as officers attempt to tie his hands behind his back.

Despite being held down, Nichols manages to wiggle free and run away, unaffected by any electric shocks. The officers pursuing Nichols quickly give up the chase.

But less than seven minutes later, a different officer just a few blocks from the initial stop spots Nichols and chases him down. That officer is quickly joined by a second officer, and they hold him on the ground.

Body camera video from a third cop shows him running to join the group. As Nichols lies on the ground, the third cop tells the first two officers to back away, then pepper-sprays Nichols in the face.

A fourth cop joins the group and kicks Nichols multiple times in the face. The traffic camera captures the officer preparing his attacks while his two co-workers attempt to hold Nichols still.

The cop who pepper-sprayed Nichols then returns, unfurls his baton and strikes Nichols multiple times.

After that officer finishes the baton attack, the two initial officers stand Nichols up. The kicking cop then returns to punch Nichols in the face multiple times.

The group then puts Nichols back on the ground. They mill around for a little bit, then place Nichols with his back up against the side of a patrol car.

About 20 minutes later, a medical team arrives and takes Nichols away on a stretcher.

Ahead of the video’s release, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said it showed “acts that defy humanity.”

She was particularly affected by Nichols’ cries for his mother.

“That’s what really pulls at your heartstrings and makes you wonder: Why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from the situation by all who went to the scene?” she said on CNN.

Throughout the nation, city leaders prepared for protests following the videos release. Residents have demonstrated in Memphis for weeks.

“We’re going to peaceably protest — but we’re going to protest,” Van Turner, president of Memphis’ NAACP chapter, said at a Friday afternoon press conference. “Tonight we will be one of the toughest nights we’ve ever experienced in this city, but we will get through it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Flying saucers to mind control: 24 declassified military & CIA secrets

    From programs to build supersonic flying saucers to atomic bombs, here are the most fascinating declassified military and CIA secrets.

  • Video Shows Memphis Cops Kicking And Punching Tyre Nichols As He Screamed For His Mother

    Video released by the city of Memphis shows cops brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Warning: This story describes graphic footage of police violence.View Entire Post ›

  • Grandmothers, grandchildren separated at border, despite U.S. move to reunite migrant families

    A U.S. law is designed to shield kids from traffickers. But often it separates them from their grandparents or aunts.

  • Russia prepares informational and psychological special operation against Ukrainian officials Ukrainian Intelligence

    Russian special services are preparing a broad informational and psychological special operation to discredit the military and political leadership of Ukraine. Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram Details: Defence Intelligence found out that, in particular, the discrediting campaign will be directed against Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Vasyl Maliuk, chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine; Oleksii Reznik

  • How will the new Congress respond to concerns about gun violence?

    Last year, the U.S. Congress passed the first significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But will the recent scourge of shootings push the new session of Congress to act again? CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Errol Barnett and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.

  • Parliament president: Anti-Semitism rise in Germany a disgrace

    STORY: “Five anti-Semitic crimes are registered on average every day in Germany. Memorial sites are being desecrated, Jewish installations and synagogues are being attacked, people are met with hostility and they are being threatened and attacked because they are Jewish,” said Bas during a ceremony attended by the entire German political elite. Bas told lawmakers and Holocaust survivors gathered on the visitors’ gallery that “no one must turn a blind eye. Anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia are definitely not just present at the very edge.”She mentioned last year’s renowned documenta art exhibit which led to an international outcry after an Indonesian artists’ collective exhibited a work showing a soldier with the face of a pig and wearing a helmet reading “Mossad” in reference to Israel’s intelligence agency.

  • A wave of anti-LGBTQ laws for schools in red states has Biden administration weighing a response

    Biden education department weighing changes to anti-discrimination Title IX that could counter anti-LGBTQ initiatives in Texas, Florida and red states

  • 5 former Memphis officers charged in deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols

    Five former Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder charges after the death of Tyre Nichols. The Memphis police chief called the officers' actions "reckless" and "inhumane." Video of the arrest is expected to be released Friday night. Elise Preston reports.

  • Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

    An Oakland County woman recently won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game.

  • After Tyre Nichols' beating death, Memphis police 'SCORPION' unit under fire

    All five of the Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols are members of the department's "SCORPION" unit.

  • British Defence Ministry explains how tanks will help Ukraine and shows their capabilities

    The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom has posted a video from tank exercises showing what they are capable of and how this can help Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation. Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom Quote from the Ministry: "Why does Ukraine need main battle tanks to retake its territory and repel Russian forces? ability to destroy other tanks increased protection ability to support combined operations.

  • Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase

    A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was led on a high-speed chase by a smuggler carrying five illegal immigrants last week, including a four-year-old from Cuba.

  • Predator, 27, pretended to be taxi driver to kidnap woman and rape her

    Yuseab Woldeab, 27, lured the woman into his vehicle by pulling over at 4am and offering to drop her home after a night out in Plymouth, Devon.

  • Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

    A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether a law school in Vermont modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels against the artist's wishes after they were considered by some in the school community to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson created the colorful murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” in 1993 on two walls inside a building at the private Vermont Law School, now called Vermont Law and Graduate School, in South Royalton.

  • The Top Shows and Trends at Paris Couture Week SS23

    Paris Couture Week's Spring 2023 edition has once again come to an end and as always, it gave us...

  • Should you watch the video depicting Tyre Nichols' violent arrest?

    Cities across the country are bracing for protests following the release of video depicting five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.

  • Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers

    The multistate research project has the goal of providing tools to sustain irrigated agriculture in the Southwest, without running aquifers dry.

  • Activist sentenced to 28 years in Thai prison for insulting monarchy on Facebook

    A political activist was sentenced to 28 years in prison for insulting the Thai monarchy on Facebook. Mongkol Tirakote, a 29-year-old online clothing vendor and activist, was found guilty in two separate royal defamation cases by a court in the northern city of Chiang Rai on Thursday. According to the court, Tirakote violated Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws in 14 of 27 Facebook posts.

  • Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Reuters) -The city of Memphis released shocking, graphic video footage on Friday of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car as he yells, "Damn, I didn't do anything ... I am just trying to go home," then force him to the ground as they order him to lay on his stomach and squirt him in the face with pepper spray. Nichols then breaks free, scrambles to his feet and sprints away down a road with officers chasing him on foot; at least one fires a stun gun at him.

  • Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence, according to a Reuters witness, and then flooded the airport as Henry was arriving from a trip to Argentina. Henry was temporarily stuck in the airport, but returned to his residence in Port-au-Prince later on Thursday, followed by police protesters.