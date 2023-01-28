Tyre Nichols arrest video shows vicious beating on street corner

Memphis police officers punched, kicked and battered Tyre Nichols after pulling him over in a traffic stop, according to videos released Friday night by the City of Memphis.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was stopped by several officers then held down, electrocuted with a Taser and pepper-sprayed, video shows.

He then ran away from the cops, but several more caught up with him on a street corner. Once there, two officers grabbed Nichols and held his hands behind his back, as seen on a traffic camera. Then, another cop kicked Nichols in the face multiple times.

After that, yet another officer grabbed a baton and smacked Nichols with it several times. In the officer’s body-camera recording, he’s heard saying, “I’mma baton the f--- out you!”

As Nichols’ hands remained held behind his back, another officer then punched him in the face multiple times.

Nichols died in a hospital three days after he was pulled over. Authorities haven’t announced his official cause of death, but an independent autopsy commissioned by his family found he died from “extensive bleeding caused by severe beating.”

All five officers in the case — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and several other crimes. They were fired on Jan. 20.

Before they released the video, Memphis police only said Nichols was involved in a confrontation with officers, tried to flee and then was involved in a second confrontation.

Body camera video showed that, after stopping Nichols’ car just in front of an intersection, officers hauled him out of the car and manhandled him to the ground.

“B----, put your hands behind your back before I break ‘em,” one officer tells Nichols. “I’m gonna knock your ass the f--- out.”

“Okay, you guys are really doing a lot right now,” Nichols responds as officers attempt to tie his hands behind his back.

Despite being held down, Nichols manages to wiggle free and run away, unaffected by any electric shocks. The officers pursuing Nichols quickly give up the chase.

But less than seven minutes later, a different officer just a few blocks from the initial stop spots Nichols and chases him down. That officer is quickly joined by a second officer, and they hold him on the ground.

Body camera video from a third cop shows him running to join the group. As Nichols lies on the ground, the third cop tells the first two officers to back away, then pepper-sprays Nichols in the face.

A fourth cop joins the group and kicks Nichols multiple times in the face. The traffic camera captures the officer preparing his attacks while his two co-workers attempt to hold Nichols still.

The cop who pepper-sprayed Nichols then returns, unfurls his baton and strikes Nichols multiple times.

After that officer finishes the baton attack, the two initial officers stand Nichols up. The kicking cop then returns to punch Nichols in the face multiple times.

The group then puts Nichols back on the ground. They mill around for a little bit, then place Nichols with his back up against the side of a patrol car.

About 20 minutes later, a medical team arrives and takes Nichols away on a stretcher.

Ahead of the video’s release, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said it showed “acts that defy humanity.”

She was particularly affected by Nichols’ cries for his mother.

“That’s what really pulls at your heartstrings and makes you wonder: Why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from the situation by all who went to the scene?” she said on CNN.

Throughout the nation, city leaders prepared for protests following the videos release. Residents have demonstrated in Memphis for weeks.

“We’re going to peaceably protest — but we’re going to protest,” Van Turner, president of Memphis’ NAACP chapter, said at a Friday afternoon press conference. “Tonight we will be one of the toughest nights we’ve ever experienced in this city, but we will get through it.”