Tyre Nichols’ brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they die’

Tyre Nichols’ brother said in an interview with a local news station on Friday that he hopes a similar fate falls on the five Memphis officers allegedly involved in the death of his brother.

“You want my truth? … I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree told Fox 40 in Sacramento, California.

Memphis authorities on Friday evening released graphic video showing the arrest of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died from injuries he sustained during a traffic stop on Jan. 10.

Dupree said his family wants to see the five officers convicted.

“It doesn’t really mean nothing at this time until they’re actually found guilty for the actual charges. There’s a good chance they can walk free from this,” Dupree lamented.

“My brother’s last words were screaming for my mom, and they didn’t care,” he added, referring to the officers.

Nichols could be heard shouting for his mother in the released footage.

The five law enforcement officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired for misconduct, and indicted by a grand jury Thursday and taken into custody.

They are each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression. Four of the five have posted bond as of Friday.

Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7, and he died three days later from the wounds he sustained during what the police department initially called a “confrontation.” It was later revealed that Nichols was beaten for three minutes by the officers.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Nichols’ family asked for justice for their son, and called for peace in their city.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, said she had not yet seen the video and recommended that others not allow their children to view it either.

“You have no clue how I feel right now,” she said, noting that her son died a few feet from her house.

“No mother should ever have to go through what I’m going through right now,” she added. “He always said he was going to be famous one day. I didn’t know it would be like this.”

