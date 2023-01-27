Tyre Nichols case: As video's release nears, here's what to expect in Memphis today

The city of Memphis is set to release some footage of the Jan. 7 altercation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols three days later.

A Thursday night vigil remained peaceful and Nichols' family has asked for any subsequent gatherings to remain peaceful, too. With the scale of potential demonstrations to come unclear, some organizations are curtailing hours or activities.

Here’s what we know.

When will Tyre Nichols footage be released?

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has said the city, which is the custodian of the video, would release it some time after 6 p.m. Friday. Exact timing of the release was unclear. Multiple law enforcement and public officials have called the actions of five former Memphis Police Department officers seen in the video appalling and disturbing and Nichols' family and activists advised people not to let children see the footage.

Those five men were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

School district, utility alter hours and programming

Memphis-Shelby County Schools has announced all afterschool activities Friday have been canceled, including varsity basketball games that had been scheduled for Friday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected by this tragedy,” MSCS said in a news release Thursday. “In the interest of public safety, on Friday, Jan. 27, we are canceling all after-school activities, including YCare and athletic events.”

The school district said decisions about activities scheduled for Saturday would be made by 10 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water said Friday morning its offices would be closing early for the weekend.

“Community Offices will close at 5 p.m. today. Normal hours will resume Monday, January 30. Customers can use My Account on MLGW’s secure website to check balances, make payment arrangements, and to check the status of an outage,” the utility said in a tweet.

The call center will be open until 7 p.m. Friday.

No projected road closures

Family and supporters of Tyre Nichols gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of him on Jan. 26, 2023 at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis. Father Rodney Wells claps in agreement with what is being said from supporters.

Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young said that, as of Friday morning, there were no plans for road closures due to anticipated protests.

During a DMC board meeting, he said DMC and city officials had spoken with activists and had been told all planned demonstrations are intended to be peaceful.

The DMC has also not announced any measures aimed at restricting capacity on Beale Street. There are no events planned at FedExForum on Friday or Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

