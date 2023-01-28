Tyre Nichols death: Al Sharpton vows to fight against 'any color cops that commit crimes'
Reverend Al Sharpton addressed the Tyre Nichols' traffic stop video, slammed the ex-Memphis officers accused of Nichols' death.
Tyre Nichols died after he was beaten by police at a traffic stop. Chief Cerelyn Davis said the footage shows a "disregard of basic human rights."