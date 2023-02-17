Tyre Nichols death: Five Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, assault and kidnapping charges

Tyre Nichols (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith also entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping as they made their first appearance with lawyers at the Shelby County Criminal Court on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells, stepfather Rodney Wells, and their lawyer Ben Crump were in court.

Nichols died in hospital three days after he was beaten and tased during a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January.

Police initially claimed the 29-year-old father of one had been pulled over for reckless driving and had resisted arrest and tried to grab an officers’ gun.

But bodycam footage later showed the officers deliver an unprovoked, prolonged and brutal assault on the defenseless Fedex driver.

