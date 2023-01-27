Tyre Nichols death: Nashville police chief, mayor condemn Memphis officers

Nashville Police Chief John Drake

Ahead of the expected release of Memphis police footage tied to the death of Tyre Nichols, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said he was repulsed by what he called a horrendous beating that has garnered national attention.

Five former Memphis Police officers were charged Thursday in Nichols' death and booked into the Shelby County Jail. All face a second-degree murder charge, among others.

"This should not happen anywhere, ever, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible way," part of Drake's statement said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the brutality against Nichols was “shocking and deeply upsetting.” Neither Drake nor Cooper indicated they had seen police footage of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols' death.

Tyre Deandre Nichols, 29, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Memphis, three days being stopped and detained by Memphis Police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death.

The charges came just under a week after the five officers were fired for their involvement in the traffic stop that precipitated Nichols' death earlier this month.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop near his mother's home and after what Memphis Police called a "confrontation." He was 29.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Nichols sustained serious injuries. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis called the incident “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

In his statement, Drake lauded Davis and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their swift action after Nichols died. Cooper echoed that sentiment, and extended condolences to the Nichols family.

"When individuals who swear to protect their fellow citizens abuse that privilege, they do not deserve to be called police officers and they dishonor the brave officers doing the right thing for their neighbors every day,” Cooper said.

