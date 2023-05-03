Tyre Nichols death ruled homicide, autopsy 'highly consistent' with attorney's own report

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist who died after being brutally beaten by Memphis Police officers, was killed by blunt force trauma, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said after they and the family viewed the autopsy report.

The family viewed the autopsy report Wednesday, nearly four months after Nichols' death, and Crump said the manner of death was homicide. The attorneys said the autopsy report was similar to an independent one conducted in January. That report said Nichols "suffered extensive bleeding."

"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," Crump and Romanucci said in an email statement. "We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy."

Although the family and attorneys have seen the autopsy report, the full report has not been publicly released. When asked when it would be available, an employee from the West Tennessee Forensic Center told reporters from The Commercial Appeal and Associated Press they could not say when it would be released.

When asked if the report was complete, the employee said they could not answer that.

Nichols was first pulled over in a traffic stop, which was initially said to be for reckless driving. That claim was later walked back by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis, who said there was no evidence to say Nichols had committed any crime.

During the initial stop, two officers from MPD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, pulled Nichols from his car and dragged him to the ground. A third SCORPION Unit officer arrived as Nichols was being pulled to the ground and held his legs down.

Eventually, after officers yelled conflicting commands at Nichols, he jumped up and began to run away. At that point, former-Officer Preston Hemphill fired his taser at Nichols.

Nichols carried on running towards his mother's home with officers in pursuit. An officer caught up to him about 1000 yards from his mother's home. Officers proceeded to punch, kick, pepper spray and hit Nichols with a baton. He was left bruised and bleeding when officers dragged his body across the pavement and leaned him against an unmarked police car.

Over the next 20 minutes, officers milled around the area as Nichols slouched over by the car. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they appeared to not provide much attention to Nichols. Eventually he was taken to St. Francis Hospital via ambulance in critical condition. He died three days later.

Five now-former MPD officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith -- face criminal charges, including second-degree murder and kidnapping. Hemphill, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Tuesday morning, will not face criminal charges.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols death ruled homicide, blunt force trauma cited