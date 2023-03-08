Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. A seventh Memphis Police Department employee was fired and another retired while he was recommended to lose his job for their roles in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist who died three days after a brutal police beating in January. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
16
ADRIAN SAINZ
·3 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.

The review was requested by the city's mayor and police chief, the department said. In a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use, according to the announcement.

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

The U.S. Justice Department has previously opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death.

The city on Wednesday also plans to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the arrest of the 29-year-old motorist who died Jan. 10, three days after his violent arrest. It will add to the already-public footage from police body cameras and a surveillance camera that has given the world a detailed look at the police pummeling Nichols.

Officials have named six officers who have already been fired in the case, and five of them now face second-degree murder charges. Those five officers’ own body cameras recorded them beating Nichols, propping the badly injured Nichols in handcuffs against an unmarked police car, and then ignoring him as he struggled to stay upright. They have pleaded not guilty.

The six officers previously fired for their roles in Nichols’ arrest and beating were members of the Memphis police's Scorpion unit, an anti-crime task force that residents have accused of violent tactics. Davis initially defended the unit after Nichols’ death but later disbanded it. Officers who were part of the Scorpion unit but were not fired have been moved to other units, Davis has said.

Police said Nichols was suspected of reckless driving when he was arrested on Jan. 7, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video footage. Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers’ response.

Discipline for those involved in the arrest has extended to the Memphis Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, where two deputies have been suspended. The fire department said two of them “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols,” while the third, a lieutenant, remained in the fire engine with the driver.

The review of Memphis police's use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units will be handled by the Justice Department's Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, or COPS office. The office has been given more than $20 billion to advance community policing in the U.S., officials said.

The office will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations after the review is completed, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • Memphis approves police reforms after beating death of Tyre Nichols

    The Memphis City Council on Tuesday approved a series of police reforms in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols following his beating by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, with more far-reaching measures under consideration. The ordinances create an annual review of police training techniques, require police to use only marked vehicles for routine traffic stops, strengthen citizen review boards, and require more police data collection. The death of Nichols, 29, an unarmed Black man, prompted outrage and calls for change.

  • Senators introduce bill that could ban foreign technology

    Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and a bipartisan group of senators held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce a bill, called the RESTRICT Act, that could ban or prohibit foreign-owned products such as TikTok.

  • Swiss bankers accused of lax control of Putin pal's accounts

    Four former bankers with the now-shuttered Swiss affiliate of a major Russian bank have gone on trial over allegations that they didn't properly check accounts opened in the name of a Russian cellist with longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin. The one-day trial in Zurich district court Wednesday stems from information about secretive financial flows revealed in the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 that implicated musician and Putin's childhood friend Sergei Roldugin. The trial opens a rare window into allegations from the Panama Papers that a member of Putin’s circle of friends helped funnel millions abroad and that financial employees may have turned a blind eye to such inflows.

  • Tucker Carlson said in private messages that he actually hates Trump 'passionately:' 'I can't handle much more of this'

    "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," Carlson texted a confidant in 2021, per court documents.

  • Joy as street lights back on in Ukraine's Kharkiv

    Street lighting has returned to Kharkiv, sparking joy in Ukraine's second-largest city that has been plunged into darkness and shelled regularly by Russian forces for more than a year.Kharkiv lies about forty kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been subjected to regular bouts of deadly shelling.

  • Authorities seize 34 dogs in Washington County, some tied to trees, fed only leftover pizza and had no access to water

    The 34 dogs, which were seized at the end of January, are being cared for at the Washington County Humane Society and are doing well, officials say.

  • France asks Lebanon to question 2 suspects in 1983 bombing

    French authorities have asked Lebanese prosecutors to detain two people suspected of involvement in a 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed dozens of French troops, Lebanese judicial officials said Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that Lebanese authorities will detain the suspects nearly 40 years after the attacks. The request identified the two suspects as Yousef al-Khalil and Sanaa al-Khalil and called on Lebanon’s prosecutor’s office to detain and question them, then inform French authorities of the outcome.

  • How far Alabama basketball fell in AP Top 25, USA TODAY coaches poll after loss to Texas A&M

    Alabama basketball has moved down in the AP Top 25 rankings ahead of the SEC Tournament after the loss to Texas A&M to end the regular season.

  • Memphis releasing 20 more hours of Tyre Nichols arrest video: CBS News Flash March 8, 2023

    The city of Memphis announced it will release an additional 20-hours of video from the police beating of Tyre Nichols later today. He died three days after being arrested in January. The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-linked travel restrictions on people coming from China as soon as Friday. And Nobel laureate, acclaimed novelist and former Princeton professor Toni Morrison has been immortalized in a new forever stamp.

  • WH: 'Closely following' kidnapping of Americans in Mexico

    STORY: "Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance and U.S. law enforcement is in touch with Mexican law enforcement," Jean-Pierre told reporters.The four unidentified Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday, the U.S. embassy to Mexico said in a statement, seeking the public's help in identifying the alleged kidnappers.The armed men allegedly fired on the passengers shortly after their vehicle crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the embassy said.

  • Property owner treated female workers as objects for ‘sexual gratification,’ feds say

    Now five women will be paid $240,000 as part of a lawsuit settlement over his behavior in New York, officials said.

  • Number of Cops Investigated in Tyre Nichols Case Nearly Doubles

    It was only a matter of time until more Memphis Police Department officers were swept into the ongoing Tyre Nichols investigation. According to ABC News, 13 MPD personnel and four Memphis Fire Department have been charged administratively upon internal investigations.

  • House GOP Pushes Parents Bill of Rights, But Some Advocates Call it ‘Tone Deaf’

    A vocal parent advocacy organization says the federal “Parents Bill of Rights” proposal put forward by House Republicans last week is out of touch with the concerns of many American families and hopes to kill it before it passes the chamber. Last Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California joined fellow GOP members to introduce […]

  • Zimbabwe's tobacco crop grows, despite high fertilizer costs

    Zimbabwe, Africa's largest tobacco producer, opened its tobacco-selling season Wednesday, with a speech by the vice president and eager international buyers. Zimbabwe expects to harvest 230 million kilograms (254,000 tons) of the golden leaf this season, up from 212 million kilograms (234,000 tons) last year, officials said at the official opening. The southern African country now wants to make its tobacco industry more lucrative by manufacturing more cigarettes at home and limiting foreign funding of farmers.

  • Lawsuit documents: After 2020 election, Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump 'passionately'

    Lawsuit documents: After 2020 election, Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump 'passionately'

  • Edmunds: Edmunds Compares: 2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Rivian R1S

    The vehicle experts at Edmunds compare both to find out. The BMW iX packs two electric motors, one driving each axle, that produce 516 horsepower in standard form or 610 horsepower in M60 trim. Power figures for the Rivian R1S are even more extreme, with four motors producing an outlandish 835 horsepower and 938 lb-ft of torque.

  • The women who stood with Martin Luther King Jr. and sustained a movement for social change

    Women listen during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Bettmann Archive/Getty ImagesHistorian Vicki Crawford was one of the first scholars to focus on women’s roles in the civil rights movement. Her 1993 book, “Trailblazers and Torchbearers,” dives into the stories of female leaders whose legacies have often been overshadowed. Today she is the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive of his sermons, speeches, writings and other ma

  • 14 Unexpected TV Character Deaths And Departures That Fans Blame On Behind-The-Scenes Drama

    "I know Alexis Bledel wanted to leave The Handmaid's Tale, but I felt like having her character just leave her family after fighting so hard to get back to them felt very out of character. They were better off not mentioning her at all."

  • Bitcoin’s Price Falls. Cryptos Are Getting Pinched From All Sides.

    and other cryptocurrencies slipped Wednesday, with digital assets getting pinched on multiple fronts amid regulatory and macroeconomic pressures that have slammed prices and reversed a weeks-long rally. The price of Bitcoin has fallen more than 1.5% over the past 24 hours, hovering around $22,000 and plunging below $21,900—its lowest in weeks—in the trough of recent trading. Bitcoin’s big rally to start the year, which spurred calls of a new bull market, has stalled.

  • Texans shouldn’t reach for USC WR Jordan Addison

    The Houston Texans need to be careful not to take USC receiver Jordan Addison at a higher value than he is worth.