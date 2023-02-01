3.3k

Tyre Nichols funeral: Sharpton delivers fiery eulogy, Harris calls for police reform

Memorial services were held Wednesday for the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by police in Memphis during a traffic stop.

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·1 min read

Mourners gathered Wednesday for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after being brutally beaten by police in Memphis during a traffic stop last month.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the service inside Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in the city at the urging of the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a fiery eulogy.

“You don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself,” Sharpton said of the officers charged in Nichols’s death. “You don't stand up to thugs in the street becoming thugs yourself. You don’t fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an unarmed man. That ain’t the police. That’s punks.”

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor; Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd; and filmmaker Spike Lee were also in attendance at the service, which was delayed by an ice storm and lasted more than two hours.

Yahoo News is providing live updates from the funeral as well as key developments in the case.

Live Updates
  • Dylan Stableford

    Family members mourn

    Keyana Dixon speaks during the funeral service for her brother Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

    "My brother was robbed of his life, his passions and his talents, but not his light," Keyana Dixon, Tyre Nichols's older sister, said in prepared remarks. "When my mother called me and said my baby brother was gone, I lost my faith. I cried. I screamed at God asking how could he let this happen. And then my cries turned to anger. And anger turned to deep sorrow and a pain I never felt when those monsters murdered my baby brother."

    Another one of Nichols's sisters read a poem she wrote, titled "I'm just trying to go home."

    During the fatal encounter, Nichols told officers that he just wanted to go home, and as he was being beaten, he called out for his mother. Her home was about 100 yards away.

    RowVaughn Wells, Nichols's mother, fought through tears as she urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

    "We've got to get that bill passed," she said.

    — Dylan Stableford

  • Dylan Stableford

    Sharpton delivers fiery eulogy

    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at Tyre Nichols's funeral in Memphis on Wednesday. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

    In his eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton singled out the five Black Memphis police officers indicted for their roles in Nichols's death.

    Noting that the alleged crimes took place not far from the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered on April 4, 1968, while waging a protest campaign to try to ensure the safety of Black workers in the city, Sharpton drew a line connecting the legacy of the slain civil rights hero to the killing of Nichols.

    "The reason why, Mr. and Mrs. Wells [Nichols's stepfather and mother], what happened to Tyre is so personal to me is that five Black men that wouldn't have had a job in the police department, would not ever be thought of to be in an elite squad in the city that Dr. King lost his life, not far away from that balcony, you beat a brother to death," Sharpton said in his address.

    “You don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself,” he continued. "You don't stand up to thugs in the street [by] becoming thugs yourself. You don't fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an unarmed man. That ain't the police, that's punks."

    Sharpton received multiple standing ovations during his remarks, which lasted more than 20 minutes.

    Addressing the release of video footage showing the officers beating Nichols, Sharpton said, "The tape speaks for itself."

    David Knowles

  • Dylan Stableford

    Harris demands police reform

    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

    At the urging of the Rev. Al Sharpton, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the service.

    Harris acknowledged the "courage and strength" of Tyre Nichols's family.

    "This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe," Harris said. "And when I think about the courage and the strength of this family, I think it demands that we speak truth, and with this I will say this violent act was not in pursuit of public safety.

    "It was not in the interest of keeping the public safe," she continued. "Tyre Nichols should have been safe."

    Harris concluded her remarks by demanding that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

    "It is nonnegotiable," she said.

    — Dylan Stableford

  • Dylan Stableford

    Arrivals

    Attorney Ben Crump and Tyre Nichols's parents arrive at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis ahead of the funeral service for Nichols on Wednesday. (Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

    RowVaughn Wells and her husband, Rodney, arrive for the funeral. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

    A mourner enters Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church ahead of the funeral. (Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Funeral program

    Below is the official program for today's funeral service:

    Celebration of Life for Tyre Nichols
    Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
    70 North Bellevue Boulevard
    Memphis, TN

    Feb. 1st, 2023

    Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, Senior Pastor & Officiant
    Rev. Al Sharpton, President of National Action Network & Eulogist

    • Procession: Rev. Al Sharpton, Clergy & Family
    • Musical Selection: Celebration Choir
    • The Scriptures
    - Old Testament: Rev. Dr. Marvin Mercer, of Mt. Olive M.B. Church
    - New Testament: Rev. Dr. Keith Norman, of First Baptist Church, Broad
    • Prayer of comfort: Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols, of Freedom's Chapel Christian Church
    • Musical selection: Celebration Choir
    • Reading of Obituary & Photo Montage
    • Introduction of the Eulogist: Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner
    • Musical selection: Celebration Choir
    • The Eulogy: Rev. Al Sharpton
    • Call for Justice: Attorney Benjamin Crump
    • Reflections: The Family of Tyre Nichols
    • Words of Comfort (2 minutes)
    - Rev. Rodney Woodley
    - Rev. Dr. Earle Fisher, Abyssinian Baptist Church
    - Bishop Marvin Thomas, 1st Episcopal District, CME
    - Bishop Brandon Porter, Secretary of General Board, COGIC
    • Acknowledgment of Special Guest and Elected Officials
    • Benediction: Rev. Deves Toon, National Field Director of National Action Network
    • Recessional

  • Nicole Darrah

    Nichols's brother speaks out

    Jamal Dupree. (CNN)

    On the eve of Tyre Nichols’s funeral, his older brother, Jamal Dupree, shared the overwhelming regret he has for not being present to protect his brother early last month as officers pummeled his body with punches and kicks until it became limp.

    “I’ve been fighting my whole life, and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” Dupree said Tuesday evening at the historic Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis as he gathered with other family members and the Rev. Al Sharpton to share the latest developments in the case. Dupree recalled that his brother was anything but violent.

    “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”

    Marquise Francis

  • Dylan Stableford

    Social media reflects on Tyre Nichols’s life instead of watching police video

    Tyre Nichols. (Courtesy of Ryan Wilson via AP)

    As the violent video of Tyre Nichols’s death circulates online, social media users are choosing to celebrate the life lived by the son, father, avid skateboarder and photographer.

    Nichols’s family has also provided a video that features various videos of Nichols doing what they say he loved: skateboarding and capturing beautiful sunsets. Many have shared the video as an alternative to sharing the bodycam footage released by the city of Memphis last week.

    Mental health experts have cautioned against viewing and posting the video of his fatal beating. Instead, they are offering ways to reflect on his life as a healthy alternative.

    “I think what you want is to be part of feeling like you're moving the field forward, the society forward,” Dr. Ken Duckworth, the chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told Yahoo News. “If you're not engaged in doing something about it, the risk of re-traumatizing yourself is just really high. If you can find a way to join with some kind of participation, I think that helps us deal with helplessness.”


    The family has also started a GoFundMe. Nichols’s mother said those funds will help cover their family’s mental health services and the loss of funds from not having unlimited paid time off. Wells said the GoFundMe would also go toward creating a memorial skate park for Nichols, “in honor of his love for skating and sunset.”

    Chanelle Chandler

  • Dylan Stableford

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to attend funeral

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. (Mandel Ngan/Reuters/File)

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, will be attending Tyre Nichols’s funeral on Wednesday.

    During a phone call with Yahoo News, Lee said the brutal beating that Nichols received is a reminder that police reform at the federal level is a necessity.

    “This is not just ink and paper. These are lives that have been lost and families whose pain will last forever," she told Yahoo News.

    She added: “My thoughts and prayers are with these families. And I know their response to me would be — let's get something done.”

    Jayla Whitfield-Anderson

  • Dylan Stableford

    Family attorneys question white officer’s discipline

    Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols last week. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

    Attorneys for Tyre Nichols’s family this week expressed disappointment with the Memphis Police Department over news that a sixth officer involved in the traffic stop had been relieved of duty, but has not been fired or charged as were the five Black officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses.

    “We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community — this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion,” civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a joint statement Monday.

    Later, the department announced that a seventh officer was relieved of duty. Officials also announced that two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant were also terminated Monday by the Memphis Fire Department for violating department policies.

    Marquise Francis


  • Dylan Stableford

    "This video is a watershed moment for America."

    — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday following the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police

Recommended Stories

  • Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

    On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The family gathered Tuesday evening with the Rev. Al Sharpton at the historic Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis — where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his final speech the night before he was assassinated — to speak about Nichols and the latest developments in the case.

  • Sharpton's message to 5 Black officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you!'

    In his eulogy for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton singled out the five Black Memphis police officers indicted for their roles in Nichols's death.

  • Tyre Nichols: Reflecting on his life beyond the police video

    As family and loved ones gather Wednesday in Memphis to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols, mental health experts are cautioning against watching and posting the gruesome video of his fatal beating. Instead, they are offering ways to reflect on his life as a healthy alternative.

  • No documents with classified markings found in FBI search of Biden's beach home

    The FBI conducted a "planned search" Wednesday of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to Biden's personal lawyer amid an ongoing probe into the potential mishandling of classified documents. Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said no documents with classified markings were found, but "DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President." The search took place for three and a half hours, Bauer said -- from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET.

  • Man firing AR-15-style rifle inside Target fatally shot by responding officers: Police

    A man armed with an AR-15-style rifle was shot and killed by police after opening fire in a Target store in Nebraska, authorities said. No injuries were reported among employees and shoppers at the Omaha store, police said. Law enforcement officers responded to multiple reports of an active shooter at the west Omaha Target around noon local time on Tuesday, the Omaha Police Department said.

  • Kamala Harris Speaks At Tyre Nichols' Funeral: He 'Should Have Been Safe'

    "This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety," she said of the force Memphis police officers used on Nichols.

  • 'A beautiful person': Family, friends gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral; VP Kamala Harris speaks

    Tyre Nichols' death has sparked protests around the country and renewed discussions around federal legislation to reform policing.

  • Tyre Nichols’ Mom Takes Aim at Lawmakers in Eulogy for Her Son

    Andrew Nelles/Pool via REUTERSDuring a Wednesday afternoon funeral for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by Memphis police officers, heavy-hitting speakers blasted the cops involved, members of Congress, and the country’s failure—once again—to protect Black lives from death at the hands of police.In a brief but moving address, Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells echoed the numerous calls—including from Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the service—for Congress to pass the George Floyd Just

  • Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

    Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born Muslim lawmaker, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments critical of Israel — and as payback after Democrats booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees for their incendiary, violent remarks. A procedural vote Wednesday showed unified Republican support for moving against Omar, who has apologized for comments that she has said she came to understand were viewed as antisemitic. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been eager to flex Republican power to remove the Minnesota Democrat after he blocked Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats, from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee once the GOP took control of the chamber in January.

  • Tyre Nichols' Memphis funeral: Rev. Al Sharpton calls for end to qualified immunity

    The Tyre Nichols' funeral service, initially scheduled for 10:30, has been delayed until 1 p.m. at Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church.

  • FBI searches Biden's vacation home; no classified documents

    The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor's properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review, just as they had when they searched his Wilmington home last month where they also found classified items. The Biden searches, conducted with his blessing, have come as investigators work to determine how classified information from his time as a senator and vice president came to wind up in his home and former office — and whether any mishandling involved criminal intent or was merely a mistake in a city where unauthorized treatment of classified documents is not unheard-of.

  • 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

    Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released on Monday through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said.

  • Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

    Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie in 2022 who made the 53-man roster with the Eagles, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Via TMZ.com, the allegations arise from an incident that occurred on December 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. He allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and [more]

  • Eagles’ OL Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

    Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio.

  • Jackson sentenced to 10-30 years in domestic violence case

    Matthew Jackson, 33, will spend a minimum of 10-30 years in prison for what prosecutor Zack Stempien called, “the most significant domestic violence case that I've ever seen.”

  • Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

    A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man.

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s final text to wife revealed in murder trial

    "Call me babe" was Alex Murdaugh's last text to his wife, prosecutors revealed during the second week of the double murder trial where he is accused of murdering his wife and son.

  • Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges

    The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.

  • Car Chase Leads To Stolen Cars, Artifacts Recovered

    Yes, you read that right, artifacts…

  • Man accused of killing Selma police officer named. He has a criminal history

    It was the first killing of an officer in Selma’s 130-year history, officials said.