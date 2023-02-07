Tyre Nichols: Funeral service, protests and everything that has happened since day 1

A month ago Memphis police officers punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed a 29-year-old Black man in a brutal and, ultimately, fatal beating, video footage shows, all less than 100 yards from the man's family home.

Tyre Nichols' name has been seen across headlines for the last month as more and more information comes forward from that fateful day on Jan. 7 when he came into contact with officers during a traffic stop at Raines and Ross roads at about 8:30 p.m. He died on Jan. 10.

So far, six now former Memphis police officers, five are Black and one is white, have been fired from their jobs. Out of the six, only the five Black former officers face criminal charges in Nichols' death as of Friday, Feb. 3.

The Commercial Appeal has been aggressively coveirng this story from the initial reports of the beating of Nichols to his death, protests, investigations and more. Here's a look at our coverage since Day 1.

Tyre Nichols's beating and death

Family calls for justiceFamily of man who died after MPD traffic stop calls for justice, protests near precinct

Early autopsy results:Tyre Nichols 'suffered extensive bleeding', lawyers say after seeing early autopsy results

What we know:The death of Tyre Nichols

Q&A: Mayor Jim Strickland on Chief CJ Davis' leadership before, after Tyre Nichols' death

Political reaction:President Joe Biden, politicians react after MPD officer indictments in Tyre Nichols case

Tyre Nichols death investigation: Memphis police officers fired, some indicted

Sixth officer fired:Memphis Police Department fires sixth officer in death of Tyre Nichols

Officers previous reprimands:4 officers indicted in Tyre Nichols death had previous reprimands, suspensions by MPD

Memphis FD personnel fired:Three Memphis Fire Department personnel fired for not providing aid to Tyre Nichols

SCORPION unit deactivated:Memphis SCORPION unit tied to Tyre Nichols' beating death 'permanently deactivated'

Story continues

"Committed to justice":Memphis Police Association addresses Tyre Nichols, says it is 'committed to justice'

NAACP calls for justice:NAACP Memphis wants all involved in Tyre Nichols' death to be terminated and prosecuted

Charges:What are the charges against 5 former Memphis police officers indicted in Tyre Nichols' death?

Video of Tyre Nichols' stop, community reaction

Video released:Video shows police kicking, pepper spraying, beating Tyre Nichols after traffic stop

Memphis awaits video:Tense Memphis mourns Tyre Nichols, awaits release of video

Legislation reform:Tennessee Democrats to propose police reform legislation following death of Tyre Nichols

A family watches:Attorney for Tyre Nichols family: 'We will see what they did to Tyre'

Police video access:Citizens deserve police video access even if people like Tyre Nichols don't die | Opinion

Full video release:City of Memphis to release full video in Tyre Nichols case, but not yet

Demonstrations after Tyre Nichols' death

Highlight need for reform:Protesters highlighting need for police reform shut down part of Poplar Ave. in Memphis

Opinion:After Tyre Nichols' death, Memphis is looking for new chapter in policing. Start with nonviolence. | Opinion

Justice for Tyre:Justice for Tyre Nichols began at historic pace. US is watching what Memphis does next

Push for change:Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement

'Memphis won’t burn': Tyre Nichols protests voice need for change, not violence | Opinion

Tyre Nichols' funeral service and community remembrance

Funeral service:Tyre Nichols' Memphis funeral: After funeral, renewed calls for police reform legislation

Subdued scene:Subdued scene outside Tyre Nichols' funeral amid cold weather

Rev. Al Sharpton: 'We will continue in Tyre's name to head up to Martin's Mountaintop'

'You were failed that night':Penny Hardaway offers apology to Tyre Nichols

Joyce Orlando is an audience specialist with the South Region Audience Team. She can be reached a jorlando@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols investigation since day 1: Funeral service, protests, more